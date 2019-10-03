Lantronix Launches Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation -- xPico® 270

Wi-Fi module and embedded wireless gateway supports 802.11ac, Ethernet and Bluetooth connectivity

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced general availability of its xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway and combo Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module that supports 802.11ac.



“In the xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway, we are delivering a module that can provide the performance, security features, and flexibility needed to power the next generation of IoT applications and solutions,” stated Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy. "This addition to the xPico family of embedded gateways continues our innovative direction that began with the development of the xPico 240 and xPico 250 offerings.”

The xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway is a combo dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth gateway in a module form factor. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard (also known as Wi-Fi 5) that is ideal for IoT applications that require the optimal wireless performance and must be deployed within wireless networks. The production-ready embedded firmware included in the xPico 270 allows OEMs to quickly add robust dual-band industrial Wi-Fi, dual mode Bluetooth, and Ethernet network connectivity with enterprise security into their connected devices. Like the other products in the xPico 200 family, xPico 270 comes pre-tested and pre-integrated with Lantronix software platform and incorporates InfiniShield™ – Lantronix’s comprehensive device security framework that includes secure boot technology. The xPico 270 modules and evaluation kits are available for order from Lantronix and its worldwide distribution partners.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Manager, Marketing & Communications

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158 Lantronix Analyst, and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241 Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

America +1 (800)422-7055 (US & Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East & Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0)50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488

