Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Operating Results
/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
|Passcode:
|Lamar
|Replay:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|22861794
|Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|bkantrow@lamar.com
