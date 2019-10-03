There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,754 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:   1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode:   Lamar
     
Replay:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:   22861794
    Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com 
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com 
    Available through Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
    Director of Investor Relations
    (225) 926-1000
    bkantrow@lamar.com 

