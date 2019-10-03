Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2019 was $34.58 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.9% and -4.1%, respectively. These compare with the 19.1% and 7.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2019 was $24.33, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.6% and -1.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.2 % Industrials 18.3 % Consumer Discretionary 14.0 % Materials 13.7 % Financials 10.6 % Energy 8.3 % Health Care 3.3 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.3 % Communication Services 3.0 % Real Estate 1.5 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 38.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.7 % Air Canada 5.1 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.2 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.9 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 % Cash 3.3 % Bank of Montreal 3.0 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.4 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



