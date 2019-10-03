When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 03, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 03, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bakery Product/Mix Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description E. coli O26 Company Name: King Arthur Flour, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

Company Announcement

In association with ADM Milling Company, King Arthur Flour, Inc., announced today a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.)

We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of E. coli 026 which was discovered through sampling. King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

This flour was milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, NY, and was distributed by King Arthur Flour through retailers and distributors nationwide, and sold through our website, catalogue, and store in Norwich, VT.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is our Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb. & 25 lb.) from the Best Used by Dates and Lot Codes listed below.

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509

Best Used By: Lot Code 12/04/19 L18A04A 12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C 12/09/19 L18A09B 12/10/19 L18A10A 12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C 12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C 12/21/19 L18A21A 12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C 12/28/19 L18A28A 01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C 01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C 01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B 01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C 01/08/20 A19A08B 01/09/20 A19A09B 01/10/20 A19A10B 01/12/20 A19A12A 01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C 01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B

Best Used By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5 lb. Bag. Best Used By date and Lot Code, along with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 25 lb. UPC: 071012012503 Costco only Best Used By: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20

This is an expansion of a recall announced June 13, 2019. The Lot Codes listed above join the previously voluntarily recalled Lot Codes on June 13:

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/association-adm-milling-co-king-arthur-flour-inc-voluntarily-recalls-limited-quantity-unbleached-all

Consumers who have any of these affected products should throw them away and may submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

Consumer safety is our top priority. Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns consumers to not consume raw products made with flour. E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour.

For more information, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html.

Symptoms of E. coli O26 illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.

Bakers have trusted King Arthur Flour products in their kitchens for over 225 years and because of that trust we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our consumers safe and superior products.

This information can be found online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall. Consumers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.