There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,751 in the last 365 days.

Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2019 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date:  Thursday, October 31, 2019

  • Time:  9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

  • Domestic dial-in number:  1-833-236-5762

  • International dial-in number:  1-647-689-4190

  • Conference ID:  2991322

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

 
Investor Relations
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809
 
Media Relations
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.