Werner Enterprises Named a Top Company for Women

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized among the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association for the second consecutive year.



“Werner Enterprises is proud of our female workforce and we strive to provide career development and advancement opportunities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, our female driver workforce is double the national average and continues to grow.”

Werner was recognized for its support of gender diversity, flexible hours and work requirements, competitive compensation and benefits, and professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine received nearly 11,000 votes to recognize the top 86 companies. The complete list of winners will be featured in Edition 3 of Redefining the Road.

Oct. 3, 2019



