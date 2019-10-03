GCC Announces 3Q 2019 Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, October 22 after market close.



The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing (888) 394 8218 or +1 (323) 794 2588 for international calls. The conference ID is 8447005.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available in the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until October 30 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 8447005. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two weeks later.

For further information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.