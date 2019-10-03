TargetSolutions Promotes Safer Roadways with New Driver Assessment and Training Program

Innovative Driver Training Coursework Features 3D Animation and an Interactive Assessment to Fill Knowledge Gaps

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand providing a comprehensive training, operations and workforce management system for public safety agencies, has developed an all-new Driver Training and Assessment Program, which features immersive technology and dynamic animations to engage users and improve compliance.

With an average of 1.3 million car accident fatalities worldwide each year, safer driving practices are essential for an organization to protect its personnel and ensure roadway safety. TargetSolutions’ Driver Assessment offers an innovative program built to keep drivers safe and reduce overall liability.

“This cutting-edge solution will help workers stay safe on the roadways and help organizations save money and minimize risk,” said Alex Berry, executive vice president of Vector Solutions. “There are estimates that damages from car accidents amount to more than $240 billion each year accompanied with thousands of lives lost. This is the single greatest liability organizations face and TargetSolutions’ Driver Assessment can significantly reduce the risk.”

Composed of an interactive assessment and engaging 12-course series, the Driver Assessment program provides insight into an agency’s driving competencies and fills knowledge gaps with training. As individuals complete the evaluation, which is available through TargetSolutions’ industry-leading training management system, they receive detailed feedback for each exercise they complete and then are assigned the 12 online courses based on their performance. Courses, using 3D-animated scenarios, are delivered to personnel at the rate of one course per month and follow a sequence according to the individuals’ learning needs. The use of 3D animation allows organizations to expose personnel to dangerous driving conditions or situations in a safe, controlled environment.

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and record-keeping solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited online training courses, cutting-edge software applications, and dynamic performance management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. For more information, visit www.targetsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

