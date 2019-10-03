PGR urges citizen to denounce PIIM fund embezzlement

Sumbe, ANGOLA, October 3 - The chief Inspector of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), Luciano Cachaca, this Thursday urged citizens in Sumbe (Cuanza Sul) to denounce the misuse of money allocated to municipal administrations under the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).,

PIIM has allocated 35.2 kwanzas to the execution of socio-economic projects in the 12 municipalities of Kwanza Sul province, of which 1.3 billion kwanzas were already made available.

Speaking in a lecture on “Public Probity and Prevention of Corruption within the PIIM”, the magistrate appealed to municipal administrators to be ruthless with those who continue to use state resources to improve people's lives for other purposes.

For him, the supervisory role of PGR cannot be understood as persecution of individuals.

Luciano Cachaca affirmed that the government intends to radically change the state of negative things, making a close fight against the corruption phenomenon, in order to change the mentality of the managers of the public thing.

