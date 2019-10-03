ProcessMaker CEO Brian Reale Named Cloud Executive of 2019 in Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today named ProcessMaker CEO, Brian Reale, as the Cloud Executive of the Year as part of its 2019 Stratus Awards. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and leaders that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.



"We've been constantly iterating on our cloud offerings and are extremely pleased to see our continued persistence pay off. Our goal is to make our low-code workflow software easily accessible, and cloud is a major part of that strategy,” said Brian Reale, Chief Executive Officer of ProcessMaker.

ProcessMaker is a modern low-code BPM solution that dramatically increases the speed at which organizations can build and automate complex business processes. ProcessMaker is available as both an open source and an enterprise solution, and it can be run in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

“ProcessMaker is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”





About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is low-code BPM and workflow software. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.





About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Matthieu McClintock ProcessMaker 617-340-3377 ext. 6121 matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.