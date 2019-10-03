Nubeva Named A Global Leader in Cloud Computing

2019 Stratus Award for “Cloud Disruptor” Awarded to Nubeva by the Business Intelligence Group

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a cloud visibility SaaS software developer for enterprises with assets in public, private and hybrid clouds, today announced it received the 2019 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The Business Intelligence Group identifies the companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Nubeva was recognized as the Stratus Award “Cloud Disruptor.”

The company created its breakthrough SSL/TLS decryption solution for enterprises that need full packet level visibility of cloud network traffic to better detect and respond to cyber security threats, and to support and troubleshoot encrypted applications. Nubeva’s TLS Decrypt offers the industry’s only complete and scalable solution for out-of-band decryption of all modern encryption protocols and ciphers. Using a patent-pending technology and a technique called, Symmetric Key Intercept, the solution unlocks visibility for TLS (SSL) 1.3, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.0; all Diffie-Hellman variants (DH, ECDH, ECDHE) and Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) implementations; pinned certificates; AES, AES-GCM, ChaCha20-Poly1305 and most legacy protocols and ciphers employed since 2003.

“We’re pleased to accept the Stratus Award in the Cloud Disruptor category,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “Organizations must inspect and monitor their data in motion as it moves between networks, systems and clouds. We’ve developed a much-needed solution that once again provides full visibility into public, private and hybrid cloud traffic. The solution takes just minutes to deploy and allows security and DevOps teams to capture and store sessions keys for use when and where they’re needed.”

“Nubeva is at the forefront of cloud visibility, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

Launched in June 2019, Nubeva’s TLS Decrypt solution serves companies in the software and high-tech, financial, health, and manufacturing industries. Free trials of the SaaS-based, cloud-native solution can be obtained at www.nubeva.com/decryption.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions that enable enterprises to obtain visibility of encrypted cloud traffic. Nubeva’s Symmetric Key Intercept architecture provides universal TLS decryption and works in any cloud platform. The service unlocks cloud traffic for best-of-breed security. The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva enable any organization to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud needed for network monitoring and security tools. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

