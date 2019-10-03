Streamline Control Solutions Announces SparxMQ MQTT Middleware Solution for OASyS SCADA, Speaking Engagement

Rapid Integration Solution for OASyS SCADA Users

Raises Enterprise Productivity to the Next Level

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Control Solutions today announced that it has released SparxMQ™, its new MQTT middleware Sparkplug B Publisher solution for organizations using OASyS SCADA.

The SparxMQ solution liberates SCADA data to be used beyond the control room by critical line-of-business applications, marketers and decision makers.

SparxMQ from Streamline Control Solutions is a simple, but powerful solution that enables organizations with OASyS SCADA systems to quickly and effectively publish contextualized SCADA data into an MQTT Middleware infrastructure. SparxMQ publishes SCADA data on a regular basis, effectively providing users and applications with near real-time information.

Publishing contextualized SCADA data has several potential benefits in a number of use cases including more efficient marketing and scheduling through access to tank volumes, power optimization, real-time data on status, location and delivery of product batches and pipeline integrity monitoring. The visual presentation of data for update and analysis through dashboards connected to time series databases is another benefit of SparxMQ publishing SCADA data on a regular basis.

“SparxMQ takes OASyS SCADA to the next logical level by elegantly integrating business and operational applications with contextualized SCADA data and metadata,” said Peter Boyle, Chief Operating Officer. “OASyS SCADA has a large installed base among leading pipeline operators and SparxMQ gives them the ability to quickly and easily adopt an MQTT solution for contextualized SCADA data publication, providing significant improvements in productivity, efficiency and access to previously stranded data.”

An in-depth white paper for SparxMQ is available at https://www.streamlinecontrol.com/sparxmq .

Speaking Engagement

Peter Boyle is scheduled to deliver his presentation “The Architecture of Real-Time Solutions: From the Field to the Boardroom” to the Denver Petroleum Club.

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019

Venue: Denver Petroleum Club

Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time

About Streamline Control Solutions

Streamline Control Solutions is the leader in MQTT middleware systems for the oil and gas industry. We design, architect and build SCADA systems leveraging MQTT technology that distributes operational data and metadata to all levels of the organization in near real-time. Our solutions empower organizations with real-time data solutions that Bring the Field Closer to the Boardroom.

Streamline is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and has offices in Denver, Colorado.

