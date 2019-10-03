First Political Party to Embrace Blockchain Technology

The Uruguay Digital Party will apply Æternity blockchain technology in its internal democracy processes

/EIN News/ -- MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Æternity, the next-generation, open-source blockchain for building decentralized applications, today announced a collaboration with the Uruguay Digital Party to optimize the participation processes of citizens through the use of blockchain technology in internal voting.

This initiative aims to make decisions more transparent, thus building a new system in which citizens, and members of the Digital Party in particular, can participate in a decentralized manner in the political decisions of their community.

For that, Æternity will work in two main areas. The first phase of the project will focus on the development of a decentralized application based on the “liquid democracy” model, which operates with tokens using a basic set of smart contracts that the Digital Party will use for its internal governance. A technological solution will also be developed for the collection and validation of adherent identities. This will allow the Digital Party to create a secure and transparent database.

In this way, each citizen can vote on proposals and give ideas directly and safely, thanks to encryption techniques that ensure a verifiable process separating the identity of the vote, which is kept secret.

“The application of democratic governance that will be implemented by the Digital Party is based on the internal governance solution that aeternity uses for internal community decision-making, which is a completely new architecture, allowing greater participation of citizens in political decisions at all levels, with unalterable reliability,” said Pablo Coirolo, CEO of Æternity Americas “This is an important milestone on the road to the massive use of blockchain technology to benefit democratic institutions.”

“We want to put technology at the service of Uruguayans to add participation and transparency to decision making. We believe that the benefits granted by blockchain in terms of security and decentralization of processes allow us to offer Uruguayans a solution according to our expectations,” said Digital Party Candidate to Representative Legislative Body Justin Graside

Started in 2013, the Digital Party’s representatives affirm that it is the first political party focused on bringing the digital era to the political sphere of Uruguay. It is defined as a group of people who believe that each Uruguayan must audit their representatives and take advantage of technology to expand citizen influence.

The Digital Party will campaign during the next national elections of October 2019 and in the departmental elections of the following year.

About Æternity

Æternity is a public, open-source blockchain protocol that enables a platform for next-generation decentralized applications and high scalability. Its core components are written in the functional programming language Erlang, and its smart contracts are also functional. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the Æternity protocol itself incorporates several essential technological features. Æternity also features SDKs in Javascript, GO, Phyton, Java, as well as a middleware and a development suite that streamlines smart contract development. For more information, please visit https://æternity.com/.

