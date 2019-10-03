Hazeltree Acquires ENSO Financial Analytics to Form the Global Leader in Investment Management Treasury and Portfolio Finance Technology Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions, announced today that it has acquired ENSO Financial Analytics (ENSO), a leading provider of portfolio analytics for hedge funds and prime brokers, previously owned by CME Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CME). This acquisition solidifies Hazeltree’s position as the leader in treasury and portfolio finance solutions. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, participated in the investment, alongside existing investors.



ENSO will become an integral part of Hazeltree’s product suite, and its prime brokerage, asset management, technology and data specialists will be integrated with Hazeltree’s team to continue to focus on customer support and product innovation.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with the ENSO team as our combined talents in treasury, portfolio finance, data, and technology will offer unparalleled expertise and support to investment managers, empowering them with greater data insights, better transparency, improved workflows, and efficient execution to capture unrealized value,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Office of Hazeltree. “The acquisition will result in a truly unique integrated solution with extensive scale and talent, to support more than 200 important clients, who can now benefit from the best solutions and services available.”

“This combination will create significant synergies for our global client base,” said Paul Busby, Global Head of ENSO. “Together, our teams will continue to deliver industry-leading technology to help drive continued innovation of our portfolio finance, treasury, and data solutions.”

“The platforms and data solutions from Hazeltree and ENSO are highly complementary to our services and network of buy-side and sell-side clients,” said Pierre Khemdoudi, Global Co-Head Equities Data & Analytics at IHS Markit. “Our investment is a way to help align our solutions to serve the evolving needs of our customers while also establishing a foundation for potential further integration and partnerships in the future.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hazeltree’s cloud-based solution transforms the way asset managers and alternative investment firms manage their treasury operations, portfolio finance and capital activity management, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while bolstering internal controls and managing counterparty risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and demonstrated performance.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

About ENSO Financial Analytics

ENSO Financial Analytics (ENSO) is a leading hedge fund service provider offering clients the ability to use critical business insights to become more competitive while strengthening their broker relationships. ENSO’s suite of intuitive, data-driven tools enhances risk and operational transparency and improves transactional efficiency, allowing multi-prime hedge funds and asset managers to optimize structural and variable costs. ENSO captures data on more than $1 trillion in hedge fund assets under advisory.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

Media relations contact:

Julia Dehay

Jdehay@hazeltree.com

+1 (646) 502-5981



