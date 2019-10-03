Verisk Launches CourtSide

Innovative Solution Tracks and Scores Thousands of Insurance-Specific Legal Decisions with Cutting-Edge Analytics

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, N.J., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today the launch of CourtSideTM, a legal analytics solution that aggregates and scores thousands of insurance-related court decisions by topic to help insurers respond quickly and cost-effectively to case law trends.



Case law changes can have a profound impact across the insurance value chain. They can affect everything from the types of exposures carriers are willing to insure to their reserve allocation strategies. In some cases, court decisions can influence whether an insurer chooses to write a particular class of business in a specific jurisdiction.

But monitoring, analyzing, and incorporating case law trends into strategic decision making can be costly and time-consuming. CourtSide categorizes legal decisions by several criteria, including topic, business classification, and correlation between terms appearing in select case law and policy language. It then applies a scoring model to help users gauge the potential impact of court decisions on their insureds’ businesses. CourtSide features a user-friendly dashboard, data extraction capabilities that enable insurers to do their own analysis, and a legal library of approximately 10,000 cases.

Operating at the intersection of InsurTech and LegalTech, CourtSide gathers decisions from more than 200 state appellate and supreme courts, as well as federal district and circuit courts to provide ongoing updates and insight for insurers.

“Tracking and analyzing the constant flow of court decisions across the country is a critical and challenging task for many insurers,” said Ron Beiderman, vice president of commercial lines coverage products at ISO, a Verisk business. “By combining advanced automation and deep domain expertise, CourtSide delivers cutting-edge case law analytics that insurers can use to help improve underwriting, enhance market strategy, and reduce expenses.”

CourtSide is currently available for case law involving general liability lines of business. Verisk is planning to add other lines of business, including commercial and personal auto, in later releases of the solution.

For more information, visit Verisk.com/courtside .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com .

Contact: Brett Garrison Edelman (for Verisk) 917-639-4903 Brett.Garrison@edelman.com



