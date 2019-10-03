Hempure Launches the CBD Dosage Guide

Hempure CBD products with dosage guide.

Hempure CBD has created a comprehensive guide that can help any beginner decide how much CBD to take.

ASHLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most CBD experts agree that there is no universal dosage with CBD as there would be for traditional pharmaceutical medicines. For someone hoping to try out CBD, this can make purchasing and dosing a confusing process. Oregon-based Hempure CBD is looking to change that with its CBD Dosage Guide.

According to Hempure founder Sabina King, “If you take the wrong dosage of CBD as a beginner, you might end up feeling nothing at all – which is why so many first-time users give up on CBD.” To make things easy, the team has devised a guide based on body weight. However, since everyone’s endocannabinoid system is unique, there is also a low, medium and high potency option for each weight bracket.

The easy-to-understand guide explicitly tells users how dosing varies with different CBD products from CBD vape oil to CBD drops. King says she wants the guide to be accessible to every kind of CBD user. “There’s so much to be gained from adding CBD to your life – you just need to be patient and consistent!”

The guide draws extensively from the available research on cannabinoids. It also contains more tips for CBD novices, like figuring out how much CBD to buy in one go, and how to identify a quality CBD product.

If you need just one introduction to the vast world of CBD before you begin, this should be it. You can find the Hempure CBD Dosage Guide here.



