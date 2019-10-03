'Bond King' Bill Gross Brings Rock Legend Kenny Loggins to Laguna Beach Estate

Bill Gross, Amy Schwartz and Kenny Loggins

Bill Gross, co-founder of PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Co.), celebrated the past weekend honoring the birthday of his life partner, Amy Schwartz.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Gross - investor, fund manager, philanthropist - widely known as co-founder of PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Co.), celebrated the past weekend honoring the birthday of his life partner, Amy Schwartz. Fitness model, commercial actress and former WTA world-ranked professional tennis player, Schwartz, rang in her birthday with a concert spectacular by the couple’s favorite artist, rock legend Kenny Loggins.

Close family & friends were treated to an exclusive birthday bash at the couple’s seaside property, Rockledge by the Sea – nicknamed by the couple as their “Love Shack”, a nod to the B-52’s hit. Located in South Laguna, the property sits along the golden coast and provides one of the most extraordinary views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding Orange County. Newly renovated and immaculately designed, the estate houses a robust pop art collection featuring pieces from Romero Britto, Robert Indiana and Dale Chihuly.

The evening highlighted the birthday of Amy, which consisted of an intimate reception, celebratory dinner and lively concert performance by Loggins. Orange County-based Elite Productions International, produced the chic extravaganza, creating a vibrant experiential night of entertainment. A stimulating palette of soft pink and yellow with accents of metallic gold ran throughout the party in florals, lounge vignettes and lighting design. The outdoor space of the property was transformed in to a concert venue – flooring, carpeting, dancefloor with a custom built stage over the pool.

Kenny Loggins performed a setlist of hits such as “Footloose” and “Danger Zone” well in to the evening to the couple’s and guest’s delight. Gross also shared an intimate moment with guests, serenading his love with a special rendition of Randy Newman’s “Feels Like Home”. A celebration and occasion sure to remembered.

Bill Gross, nicknamed the “Bond King”, managed one of the world's largest mutual funds, focusing mostly on bonds and fixed income investments and was called "the nation's most prominent bond investor" by The New York Times.

Elite Productions International is an event design, planning, and management company located in Orange County, CA.

