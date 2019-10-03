Sparkhound Selected To Speak At LAGCOE 2019

Company Executives Showcase Real-World, Energy Industry Case Studies In Booth #123

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound, a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, announced today company leaders have been selected to address attendees at LAGCOE 2019. Held October 9-11, 2019 in New Orleans, LA, the event cultivates economic growth in the energy industry by facilitating domestic and global business development. Sparkhound is a proud sponsor of LAGCOE 2019 and will be discussing their services in booth #123.

LAGCOE is a nonprofit energy industry organization focused on educational programs and a technical exposition and conference. The organization’s vision is to be a robust, sustainable community of energy companies and volunteers that promote energy education and awareness, connect businesses with opportunities, and showcase the Gulf Coast’s technical innovations to the world. Sparkhound’s topical speaking sessions underscore LAGCOE’s vision by bringing in-depth experience to attendees with the practical advice and real-world knowledge needed to guide organizations through digital transformations.

Travis Grubbs, Sparkhound’s General Manager of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, will address event attendees on Wednesday, October 9th from 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM in room 252 during his session titled, “High Turnover? Try Analytics.” Grubbs will highlight how one Sparkhound client was experiencing up to 80 percent turnover rates and how his company leveraged data from Workday, line-of-business applications, Active Directory, and a number of outside sources to effectively correlate the reasons and build a model that predicts turnover risks.

“For any industry, high turnover rates will always negatively impact employee morale,” Mr. Grubbs explains. “Applying an analytical model to this problem can have an immediate and positive impact by uncovering the underlying causes and validating new procedures to help alleviate the problem. I look forward to presenting the value an analytical model can unlock for any organization.”

Derrick Helms, Sparkhound’s General Manager of the Birmingham region, will address event attendees on Thursday, October 10th from 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM in rooms 256 & 257 during his real-world case study presentation titled, “How a Custom App Increased Productivity for a Rapidly Expanding Oil and Gas Firm.” During his session, Mr. Helms will discuss how Sparkhound’s oil and gas client was acquiring companies using different legacy databases to capture data. These legacy platforms presented integration issues because they were not intuitive or user-friendly, and they complicated data capture from field workers. Sparkhound resolved the issue by creating a custom app using Microsoft PowerApps, while also leveraging Office 365, Azure Cloud, and PowerBI reporting.

“With the new app Sparkhound created, the oil and gas company’s field employees can now easily input all data while offline, then automatically sync information with the main database when cell or WiFi coverage becomes available. I am excited to discuss how choosing the right application can lead to cost savings and higher productivity.”

