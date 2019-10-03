AAON to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Tulsa

MFG Day Shines Spotlight on Local Manufacturers and Highlights Career Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of MFG Day 2019 on Friday, October 4th, AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) is hosting students from Tulsa MET High School and Webster School in partnership with Youth Entrepreneurs for tours as part of an effort to highlight modern manufacturing—a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities.



MFG Day, an annual national event held in communities across the country, is supported by thousands of manufacturers as they host students, teachers, parents and community members at open houses, plant tours and more to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow’s challenges today.

“These events, and the larger MFG Day initiative, allows manufacturing companies like ours to showcase what manufacturing is really about,” said Stephanie Cameron, Community Relations Administrator, AAON. “We are proud to highlight the innovative work we are doing in Tulsa and hope the tours today inspire the next generation of workforce talent to pursue a rewarding career in manufacturing.”

First held in 2012 by its founder, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, MFG Day is now organized by The Manufacturing Institute—the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. The kick-off events around the country and month-long initiative gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Learn more about MFG Day and the significant impact this event has across the nation at www.mfgday.com .

Contact: Stephanie Cameron

AAON, Inc.

918-688-9796

stephaniec@aaon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.