GOING ONCE … GOING TWICE … SOLD! Online Bidding Opens 10/11 for The Ligon Company’s Online Real Estate Auction

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, N.C., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ligon Company introduces a unique way to buy real estate at Auction. On October 11th the bidding will open to buy 19.4 Acres of Industrial property located at 1791 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC. This auction takes place on the Internet at www.TheLigonCompany.com . The auction will run from October 11th at 9AM through October 16th at 12 Noon.



Using exciting software provided by Auction Flex, the market-leader in auction software for live and online auctions, The Ligon Company has assembled an online catalog for the property to get people bidding. As Monroe continues to grow its industrial base in the Monroe Corporate Center, adjacent to the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport, this area continues to attract several international and local companies. The recently expanded 7,000 ft runway aims to attract businesses that will land and store their private jets in Monroe.

“With this property located less than 2 miles from the Airport Headquarters, this is a prime opportunity to purchase a very private space in the center of growth and action!” said Randy Ligon, Owner of The Ligon Company. “We're extremely excited to offer this unique property at auction and provide a quick and seamless closing for both the seller and the buyer.”

Everyone is welcome to participate. For questions about the property, or online bidding,

Contact: Randy Ligon, 803-366-3535, RandyLigon@TheLigonCompany.com

