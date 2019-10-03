Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attacks in Mali

We are saddened by the terrorist attacks that took place in Mali against a military camp in Boulkessi and military troops in Mondoro, claiming many lives and leaving several soldiers and civilians injured.

We condemn these heinous attacks, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and offer our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Mali.



