Tampa Bay Performer Joanie Sigal Wowed Audience Again at the Scientology Information Center

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 29th, 2019 the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater hosted noted performer, Ms. Joanie Sigal for a memorable concert in honor of Fall.



Sigal returned to the Center and the place where her Tampa Bay singing career began over 20 years ago. She performed popular songs from Broadway musicals and classic films including, Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Phantom of the Opera and The Secret Garden with narration on the history of each song.

“With a vocal range that approaches opera and years of theatrical experience – Sigal enchanted the audience with what her fans refer to as an ‘angel voice,’” said Amber Skjelset, event organizer and manager of the Scientology Information Center.

At the event’s close, Sigal received a standing ovation. She also took the opportunity to invite guests to upcoming events at the Information Center including the

Halloween-themed live dramatic reading by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre of, Danger in the Dark which she narrates (Friday, October 25th, 6:30pm) and her own Holiday Concert with Christmas favorites to sing along to (Sunday, December 8th, 6:30pm).

One guest and dedicated fan remarked after the concert, “I have to admit, hearing Joanie sing literally brought tears to my eyes!”

“The Scientology Information Center not only provides answers to questions about Scientology, but is also a venue for complimentary cultural functions, concerts, theater and parties - all to strengthen community bonds,” said Skjelset.

The Information Center is open daily, 10am-10pm, Mon-Wed, 10am-8pm on Thurs; and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. For more information about the Center or Scientology, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966, email amber@cos.flag.org or visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV Channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

Contact Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dacbd90d-3961-4f98-8fa0-7be8888e5494

Tampa Bay Performer Joanie Sigal at Scientology Information Center Concert Joanie Sigal’s Fall Concert on September 29th at the Scientology Information Center. The Information Center not only provides answers to questions about Scientology and its beliefs, but also hosts complimentary cultural events all to strengthen the spirit of community.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.