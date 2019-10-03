Williams Joins Oak Street Funding as CMO

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Street Funding® (https://www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company, has hired Iliana Williams as Chief Marketing Officer. Williams was selected after an extensive search process and will replace Sharon Robbins who is retiring from the role at the beginning of October after over three years with the company.



“We will miss Sharon’s strong leadership and dedication to Oak Street. She stayed on with us an extra year to allow us time to find the right person. We found that person in Iliana and are very excited that she has chosen to be a part of the Oak Street Funding team,” stated Rick Dennen, Founder and CEO of Oak Street Funding. “Iliana has a proven track record of creating growth oriented marketing strategies that will be vital to the company as we continue to scale up and diversify.”

Williams has established a remarkably successful professional marketing career with industry leading Fortune 500 Companies, including MasterCard Worldwide, GE Finance and Procter and Gamble, and brings with her strategic leadership and results-driven marketing experience in highly competitive business-to-business markets. As CMO, Williams will be responsible for the marketing and communications direction while overseeing a broad range of customer marketing areas to drive further growth.

“I’m thrilled with this opportunity with Oak Street, its talented marketing team and to be able to spend time with Sharon which will allow for an extremely smooth transition,” said Williams. “I look forward to the challenge of taking the organization to the next level while also taking pride in working for a company that recognizes the value of building quality relationships with their employees, customers and the communities they serve.”

About Oak Street Funding

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding (www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company, provides commercial financing for financial service businesses, restaurant franchises through the First Franchise Capital (firstfranchisecapital.com) brand and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital utilize industry knowledge, proprietary technology and passion to deliver top-quality service and capital products to finance services professionals and franchise owners nationwide.

Media Contact:

Rick Dennen, 317-428-3800

Rick.dennen@oakstreetfunding.com



