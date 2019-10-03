MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Exhibit at Arm TechCon

Will Showcase its Charter, Programs, Initiatives, Promote 2019 Phil Kaufman Award Recipient and Award Ceremony, Dinner

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner

WHAT: Will exhibit at Arm TechCon (Booth #844). Executive Director Bob Smith and Julie Rogers, director of marketing and operations, will be available to discuss the ESD Alliance’s charter, programs, initiatives and events. Copies of its latest newsletter will be available along with giveaways.

The ESD Alliance announced this week the 2019 Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design. It is Dr. Mary Jane Irwin, Evan Pugh Professor and A. Robert Noll Chair Emeritus in Engineering in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Pennsylvania State University. She will be honored at an award ceremony and dinner for her extensive contributions to electronic design automation (EDA) through her technical efforts, service to the community and leadership November 7 at The GlassHouse in San Jose, Calif.

Registration information for the event presented by the ESD Alliance and the IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA) will be available at Arm TechCon or at https://bit.ly/2nPL7Go



WHEN: Wednesday, October 9, from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 10, from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, Calif.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.esd-alliance.org to learn more.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

