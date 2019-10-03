New Soracom Services and Pricing Make Private IoT Networking More Powerful and Affordable

Soracom significantly reduces cost of Virtual Private Gateways for IoT, adds serverless cloud functions and file management with SORACOM Funk and SORACOM Harvest Files

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of two new services, SORACOM Funk and SORACOM Harvest Files, along with a new pricing model for Virtual Private Gateway (VPG) connections that reduces cost by as much as 80% in common use cases.



SORACOM Funk is a cloud integration service that allows direct, serverless access from IoT devices to common cloud Function as a Service (FaaS) providers like AWS Lambda, Microsoft Azure Functions, and Google Cloud Functions using common device-friendly protocols such as TCP, UDP, HTTP, and even SMS. SORACOM Funk can also return data directly to devices following FaaS processing.

By shifting data processing from devices to cloud-based FaaS providers, SORACOM Funk increases the capability of even low-spec IoT devices while reducing power and bandwidth consumption. This service also allows on-demand management of cloud endpoints for easy switching between development and production environments without any modification to embedded logic.

SORACOM Harvest was first released in 2016 as a serverless IoT data collection and visualization service. SORACOM Harvest Files adds the ability to store and download not only device data but also files of up to 5GB using simple PUT and GET commands. Files can be distributed to devices programmatically or on demand, allowing, for example secure, over-the-air IoT firmware updates with no need to set up a server environment.

Soracom is also pleased to announce new, simplified pricing for its Virtual Private Gateway (VPG) service. Soracom VPGs establish a secure, dedicated IoT networking environment that lets users connect devices directly to a cloud instance like an AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) or to their own hosted environments without sending traffic over the public Internet.

Previously, VPG use was billed based on a formula including gateway time, number of devices connected, and number of connections over time. VPG use will now be billed based on a simple Small/Medium/Large model. For an IoT deployment privately connecting 1,000 devices per month, the change will not only simplify billing but reduce VPG cost by over 80%, from nearly $2,000/month to $360/month.

"In IoT, every bit of data counts and secure cloud integration can mean the difference between success and failure," said Kenta Yasukawa, Soracom CTO and co-founder. "We're committed to helping developers create a more connected world; these new services and pricing fulfill that promise by making IoT devices and networks more capable, more secure, and more accessible."

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 15,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

Media Contact:

Jake Martin

Soracom

jake@soracom.io



