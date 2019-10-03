Mission Earns Top Honors for Employee Perks and Benefits

Based on anonymous employee sentiment gathered across 50,000 U.S. companies, Comparably names Mission a top workplace for employee benefits

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced it has won a 2019 Comparably Award for Best Employee Perks and Benefits.



The Comparably Awards collect and compare employee sentiment ratings – provided anonymously – from 50,000 U.S. companies to determine award winners. Comparably’s Best Employee Perks and Benefits award selection was based specifically on how satisfied employees are with their benefits, how they rated their office perks, and how much paid time off they receive. The award was derived from employee ratings completed between September 12, 2018 and September 12, 2019. Mission’s win for Best Employee Perks and Benefits adds to its four other Comparably Award wins announced earlier this year , with the provider of managed AWS services receiving accolades for Best Leadership Teams, Best Companies for Professional Development, Best CEOs as Rated by Diverse Employees, and Best CEOs as Rated by Female Employees.

Mission offers its nationwide workforce a host of benefits designed to nurture professional growth while ensuring a healthy work-life balance. “Even within the technology sector – which maintains a reputation for competitive employee benefits – Mission stands out,” said Karoline Saffi, Vice President, People & Culture, Mission. “The employee perks Mission provides play an essential role in fostering a workplace culture where close collaboration, mutual support, and a commitment to advancing careers and maintaining work-life balance are norms that enable our teams to flourish. We’re honored to see our employee-centric workplace recognized and celebrated with this Comparably award.”

Among the perks and benefits offered to Mission employees:

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for employees and their dependents with options for 100% company paid premiums

401(k) plan with 4% company matching

Flexible Spending Accounts (health and dependent care)

Life insurance paid by Mission

Generous paid time off (unlimited FlexPTO, parental leave, volunteering time off)

Paid holidays

Casual work environment

Free food and a snack program

Pet-friendly offices

Cell phone reimbursements

Employee assistance program for help with some of life's more sensitive issues (depression, anxiety, grief, substance abuse, family issues, etc.)

Equity program

Teleworking opportunities for work-life balance

Wellness program

Learning & development opportunities

"While salary is a factor when determining where to work, it is not necessarily the most important aspect which is why we recognize the top-rated companies for Perks & Benefits," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Employees rank Mission as among the top 5 percent when compared to other similar-sized businesses. They consistently praise the company's focus on the health and happiness of employees in and out of the office."

For information about current openings at Mission, visit missioncloud.com/careers .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make work more transparent and rewarding. Employees can see how much they should be paid, rate their companies, and find their dream jobs through comprehensive and structured company data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings on 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and a fast growing SaaS solution for employer branding.

Mission Press Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.