Userful Announces Expansion into META Region

Opens Dubai Office and Completes AV-over-IP Projects for Ministry of Justice and Nestlé

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful Corporation , a leading provider of AV-over-IP visual communication solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Dubai to strengthen the company’s presence in the fast-growing Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) market. This new business hub is the first of several upcoming office openings worldwide to facilitate the company’s sales, development, customer support and supply chain operations across the world.

“Userful recognizes the importance of and market opportunity available in the META region and is a first-mover to meet corporate and government video and visual communication needs,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “Our announcements at GITEX are just the latest proof points regarding Userful’s growth this year in all areas of the business.”

Among these proof points is the launch of the Userful’s Visual Networking Platform in January, an AV-over-IP software solution tailored to meet the central management needs of corporate IT departments as they integrate a diversity of complex AV applications over the network. Userful’s Visual Networking Platform facilitates communication and collaboration enterprise wide by way of deployment, management and control of multiple visual display applications. AV/IT teams can display content from any source on any screen at any time and in real time, improving an organization’s operating efficiency up to 80 percent, while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 40 percent or more.

Managing the company’s growth in the region is Mohammad Salameh, Director, META. Salameh will maintain and build engagement with channel partners throughout the region.

“Userful has positioned itself as a market and technology leader in a very fast growing industry sector,” said Salameh. “The digital signage market alone is a $24 billion opportunity worldwide. I am eager to lend my expertise and knowledge of the META market to accelerate the company’s growth.”

Userful Completes Project for Middle Eastern Ministry of Justice

Userful has recently completed deployment of its Visual Networking Platform solution to upgrade the capabilities of a mission-critical Ministry of Justice control room in the Middle East. The new control room enables the Ministry to monitor the work of courts and notarial offices in real time, facilitating a more thorough analysis and evaluation for enhanced decision-making. This step is one of many that the Ministry has taken to improve operations and transparency throughout the judicial system.

“The control room applies best practices in the field, enabling the anticipation and resolution of any issues to constantly improve judicial services,” said the Justice Minister. “The center will allow the public to view the data and results indicating judicial performance and promoting transparency while achieving the highest satisfaction and quality of life for citizens.”

Userful Completes Project for Nestlé

In a recent UAE deployment, systems integrator 2.0 Concepts deployed a Userful video wall to improve the interactiveness of displays within the Nestlé Digital Acceleration Center UAE. The center enables Nestlé brand managers to evaluate the success of digital campaigns across the region.

“With our previous solution, our digital champions weren’t able to upload data and new video, which made it hard to look at their campaigns,” said Naji Ghaziri, digital marketing manager, Nestlé Middle East FZE. “Interacting with the screens is now easy and user-friendly with the Userful solution. We can easily swap videos of our products with videos of kids or even update the whole interface, even from my phone.”

Userful Leadership Recognized by Industry Experts

Userful has recently received recognition for its technology and market leadership from multiple sources. Last month, Inc. Magazine named the company to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in North America.

In August, Userful earned two rAVe Publications BEST of InfoComm awards in the Best New Digital Signage Solution for AV Integrators and Best Video Wall Product categories.

In June, Userful was recognized with the 2019 Commercial Integrator BEST Award for its breakthrough Userful Cloud and uClient App with LG webOS Signage.

About Userful Corporation

Userful provides the industry-leading approach to AV-over-IP-based communications, the Visual Networking Platform. The architecture allows organizations in industries ranging from telecommunications to transportation to take maximum advantage of video and other visual displays to improve operating performance and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Products that make up the Visual Networking Platform include software, a cloud platform, and apps that enable AV/IT teams to make visual content of any type available on a virtually unlimited number of screens. Organizations in more than 100 countries have deployed Userful solutions on more than 1 million screens to date.

The company is funded by Accelerate Fund II and Yaletown Partners . To learn more or schedule a demonstration, please visit: www.userful.com

Media Contacts

Katie Parr and Katie Everett

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations for Userful

userful@upraisepr.com

415-397-7600







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.