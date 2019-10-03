Akerna Announces October 2019 Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading cannabis compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), announced its CEO Jessica Billingsley will be participating in the events below to present remarks and/or meet with investors.



“This is an exciting period for Akerna, and I look forward to presenting at these October events. It’s an invaluable opportunity to talk about the present state of the Cannabis market and how Akerna is playing an integral role in the emergence of a multi-billion dollar industry through leveraging our innovative compliance technology offerings," stated Billingsley.

October 3—Alliance Global Partner’s Consumer Cannabis Conference —an exclusive conference with 25 leading global companies in the CBD and cannabis industries at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, hosting investor meetings



—an exclusive conference with 25 leading global companies in the CBD and cannabis industries at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, hosting investor meetings October 4—Arcview Group’s invitation-only International Investor Forum in New York City that brings together cannabis entrepreneurs, operators and investors, participating in an on-stage discussion with Arcview’s Jeanne Sullivan



in New York City that brings together cannabis entrepreneurs, operators and investors, participating in an on-stage discussion with Arcview’s Jeanne Sullivan October 5—Arcview Women’s Investor Network (A-WIN) Retreat in New York City, providing the keynote address to the inaugural women’s retreat



October 15-16—The first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Tx, a gathering of approximately 50 microcap companies, presenting and hosting investor meetings



in Austin, Tx, a gathering of approximately 50 microcap companies, presenting and hosting investor meetings October 21—An exclusive, Chicago event held by Dentons’ Global Cannabis Group, “ The Globalization of Cannabis ,” to discuss the rapid growth this industry has produced for investors, businesses and consumers



,” to discuss the rapid growth this industry has produced for investors, businesses and consumers October 22-23—Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference, a premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in Chicago, presenting and holding investor meetings

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna’s service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked approximately $16 billion in cannabis sales across 14 countries and has served clients in 29 states across the U.S. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. More information is available online at www.akerna.com .

Akerna Media Contact

Jeannette Horton / Kimberly Brock

press@akerna.com

Investor Contact

Jason Assad

Akerna Investor Relations

IR@akerna.com

(678) 570-6791



