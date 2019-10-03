U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Reach $74.43 Billion by 2026 at 13.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rapid production of flexible, cost-effective, and convenient portable devices, and increase in demand for mobile phones in the U.S are the major factors driving the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market. Based on product type, the headphones segment held the highest market revenue share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. mobile phone accessories market was pegged at $28.52 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $74.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, drivers and opportunities, and competitive scenario.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4702

Rise in the demand for mobile phones in the U.S and rapid production of flexible, cost-effective, and convenient portable devices are the two major drivers for the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market. Furthermore, increase in use of advanced electronic devices in North America due to constant technological advancements and rise in need for LTE as well as cloud technologies fuels the market growth. On the other hand, the fact that wireless accessories can offer seamless connectivity to the digital world creates various opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

On the basis of product type, the headphones segment held the lion’s in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total market share. Moreover, this segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the study period. Availability of enhanced technological advancements in headphones has urged the growth of the segment. However, the AR & VR headsets segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 37.0% during 2019-2026.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4702

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as BYD Company Limited, Bose Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., and Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG.

