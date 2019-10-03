Strategic Integration of Recent CDS and Info Salons Acquisitions to Power Freeman’s Event Registration Offering

Info Salons CEO JoAnne Kelleway to Lead Global Expansion Efforts, Product Strategy, and Integration

/EIN News/ --

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following up on yesterday’s acquisition announcement from Freeman ® , today, the company unveiled its plan to bring together Convention Data Services (CDS) and Info Salons – which was acquired in 2018 – to create a robust, holistic event registration offering for its customers. Leading the global expansion efforts, product strategy, and integration for the combined teams will be JoAnne Kelleway, CEO of Info Salons.



“I am delighted to be working on our strategic approach with both John Kimball at CDS and Wilbert Heijmans at Info Salons as we build our new, combined event registration offering,” said JoAnne Kelleway, CEO of Info Salons. “Show organizers around the globe have been asking for simple, unified, and effective ways to create better experiences for their attendees and exhibitors, and by integrating solutions and capabilities from CDS and Info Salons into one combined Freeman offering, we’re doing just that. With our combined capabilities and solutions, we’ll be able to better provide the tools and strategy our customers need to help them grow their events.”

Bob Priest-Heck, CEO, Freeman, added, “With our recent acquisitions, we’re bringing together two exceptional organizations – and some of the most talented experts in our industry – to provide our customers with one of the most comprehensive event registration and digital solution offerings available. We’re continuing on our efforts to provide our clients with the solutions and expertise they crave to create the most memorable experiences possible.”

In today’s fast-paced, highly connected event landscape, unlocking the full potential of digital solutions and attendee data can mean the difference between a good event and great one. Many successful events utilize digital solutions and data insights to better personalize their attendees’ experiences and to evolve their shows for continued growth.

“In focusing on developing and building out an even more robust data and registration business internationally, we’ll be able to better provide our global clients with the technology and in-depth data analytics they need, ultimately helping them to drive the success of their current and future events,” said Wilbert Heijmans, Managing Director, Info Salons.

As mentioned in Freeman’s announcement about the CDS acquisition , John Kimball, president and CEO of CDS, will report to Richard Maranville, Freeman’s Chief Product and Platforms Officer. And CDS will continue to operate under its existing organizational structure. Kimball also will help lead the combined unit of CDS and Info Salons. Wilbert Heijmans will lead international operations for the combined team in EMEA and APAC. JoAnne Kelleway will continue to report to Richard in her expanded role.

About Freeman

Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design and deliver immersive live experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive offerings including strategy, creative, logistics, digital, and event technology, Freeman helps increase audience engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, which we’ve gained from our 90+ years as an industry leader. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/ .

Social Networks:

Web: www.freeman.com

Insights: www.freeman.com/insights

Twitter: www.twitter.com/freemanco

Facebook: www.facebook.com/freemanfans

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/the-freeman-company

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/FreemancoVideos

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/freemanco/

Tumblr: https://freemancompany.tumblr.com/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/freemancompany/

Media Contacts:

Matt Falso, Freeman

518.812.3332

matt.falso@freeman.com

Gina DeRossi, on behalf of Freeman

518.886.1076

gina.derossi@soteryx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.