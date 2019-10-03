Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that it will present three posters at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek 2019, which takes place October 2-6, 2019, in Washington, D.C., and four posters, including a late-breaking poster, at the 9th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM), which takes place October 11-14, 2019, in Nice, France.



The presentations at IDWeek will highlight new preclinical data from Cidara’s rezafungin program for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections and from its Cloudbreak antiviral conjugate (AVC) program for the prevention and treatment of influenza. The presentations at TIMM will highlight new clinical and preclinical data for rezafungin, including a late-breaking poster with top-line clinical data from a combined analysis of Parts A and B of the successfully completed STRIVE Phase 2 trial, which are being presented for the first time.

“We are pleased to present these new updates from our advancing rezafungin and Cloudbreak programs to the IDSA and TIMM scientific communities,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “The clinical and preclinical data we are presenting on our rezafungin program further support its development for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, an area of high unmet medical need, and follow our recent strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of rezafungin in all markets outside of the U.S. and Japan with Mundipharma. At IDWeek, we also look forward to presenting important preclinical efficacy data from our Cloudbreak AVC platform, targeting both influenza A and B.”

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Infectious Diseases Society of America’s IDWeek 2019

Title: Therapeutic Efficacy of CB-012, a Novel Cloudbreak Antiviral Fc-Conjugate (AVC) in Lethal Mouse Models of Influenza A (H1N1) and Influenza B (Victoria)

Poster ID: 689

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 3, from 12:15-1:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Hall B + C

Session: Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

Title: Potent in vitro Activity of Rezafungin (RZF) Against Aspergillus Clinical Isolates Recovered from Lung Transplant Patients who Have Received ≥3 Months of Triazole Prophylaxis

Poster ID: 738

Presenter: Eileen Driscoll, B.S.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 3, from 12:15-1:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Hall B + C

Session: Novel Antimicrobials & Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

Title: Activity of a Long-Acting Echinocandin Rezafungin and Comparator Antifungal Agents Tested Against Contemporary Invasive Fungal Isolates: SENTRY 2018

Poster ID: 2115

Presenter: Cecilia Carvalhaes, M.D., Ph.D.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 5, from 12:15-1:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Hall B + C

Session: Antifungals

9th Trends in Medical Mycology

Late-Breaking Title: Rezafungin Clinical Safety and Efficacy in the Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis: Combined Results from the STRIVE Phase 2 Trial Parts A and B

Poster ID: P436

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., MPH

Date and Time: Sunday, October 13, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Area

Session: Poster session 2

Title: Comparison of Killing Activity of Rezafungin, Anidulafungin, Caspofungin and Micafungin Against Candida auris in the Presence and Absence of Serum

Poster ID: P055

Presenter: Zoltán Tóth, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 13, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Area

Session: Poster session 1

Title: Frequency of Paradoxical and Trailing Effects with Rezafungin, Anidulafungin, Caspofungin and Micafungin Against Candida Species

Poster ID: P056

Presenter: Lajos Forgács, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 13, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Area

Session: Poster session 2

Title: Rezafungin in vitro Activity Against Phase 2 STRIVE Part A and Contemporary Nordic Clinical Candida Isolates Determined by EUCAST Reference Method

Poster ID: P426

Presenter: Marie Helleberg, M.D., Ph.D., DMSc

Date and Time: Sunday, October 13, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Area

Session: Poster session 2

Additional details can be found on the IDWeek 2019 website and TIMM website . A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Publications section of the Cidara website once the presentations conclude.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients’ lives. Cidara is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE). Cidara is also advancing a second Phase 3 trial of once-weekly rezafungin for prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT) initially in Europe and Canada. In addition to its robust rezafungin clinical program, Cidara is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases. The Cloudbreak platform is designed to discover compounds that both directly kill pathogens and direct a patient’s immune system to attack and eliminate pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

(929) 469-3860

koshea@lifescipublicrelations.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.