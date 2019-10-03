HempAmericana Enters Booming $71M Smokable Hemp Flower Market with November Branded Product Launch

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging company in the CBD products market, is excited to announce the Company’s upcoming launch of its new Smokable Hemp Flower product line. The Company will launch the new product in November 2019, with full packaging and distribution arrangements currently being negotiated.

“This is a lay-up,” commented HempAmericana CEO, Salvador Rosillo. “The smokable hemp flower market has really started to take off according to our research, and we are extremely well-positioned to take advantage given our deep experience in hemp and hemp cultivation. This is a higher margin segment, given the lack of extraction and processing costs, and we plan to seize it with both hands.”

Management notes that the smokable hemp flower market is beginning to step to the forefront in the CBD marketplace as new research points to strong confluence among its applicability for opioid addiction therapy, its role as a substitute for vaping given recent concerns about the vaping industry, and its high-potency potential as a general pathway for the overall wellness benefits of CBD intake.

Recent research from the Brightfield Group concludes that the market for smokable hemp flower is projected to grow to $70.6 million in 2019, up from $11.7 million in 2018, representing a year-over-year growth rate of over 500%, which strongly outpaces other segments of the overall CBD market.

Mr. Rosillo continued, “We already have the infrastructure to seamlessly move in this direction, and it represents, arguably, one of the most powerful applications of capital we might find anywhere right now, and perhaps for years to come. Our responsibility to our shareholders demands that we don’t hesitate. November is the launch.”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling facility, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND



