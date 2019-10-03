Jitterbit Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Jitterbit , the API transformation company, a 2019 Stratus Award in their annual business award program. Jitterbit has been recognized as a winner in the Cloud Integrator category. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.



Jitterbit Harmony is the leading cloud-based API Integration platform that enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process.

“As the number of applications and technologies available to enterprises continues to grow, there is also a growing demand for agile and efficient integration to support those digital businesses,” said George Gallegos, CEO, Jitterbit. “Winning this award is a testament to Jitterbit Harmony’s ability to empower those companies to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences by connecting data, people and processes.”

“Jitterbit is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

“Jitterbit was created with various types of user backgrounds, skill sets and job roles in mind,” continued Gallegos. “We will continue to revolutionize the industry and our technology by making integration possible for any type of user, from highly technical developers to ‘citizen integrators’ who have little to no coding experience. By empowering non-technical users and integration specialists to collaborate on a single platform, to rapidly evolve their businesses.”

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact:

Jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.