Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund (RREDX) Announces Quarterly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund (the “Fund,” ticker RREDX ) today announced its quarterly distribution of $0.15* per share as of September 30, 2019. This represents a 5.64 percent annualized quarterly distribution, placing it in excess of the Fund’s five percent target.** The Fund began trading on March 12, 2013 and closed the quarter as of September 30, 2019 with an inception-to-date cumulative total return of 57.17 percent.



The Fund is a closed-end interval fund that seeks to produce income and achieve capital appreciation with low to moderate volatility and low to moderate correlation to the broader equity markets by investing in a portfolio of private equity, public equity and credit real estate investments. To learn more about the Fund, visit www.ResourceAlts.com .

Fund Performance, as of September 30, 2019 As of 9/30/19 1 YR 3 YR 5 YR Since Inception

(3/12/13) Diversified Income Fund 8.07% 7.54% 7.91% 7.14%

ALPS Fund Services, Inc. Resource Diversified Income Fund Class A shares.

Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and investment returns and principal value of the Fund will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted above. For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free (866) 773-4120 or visit www.ResourceAlts.com.

Performance information is reported net of the Fund’s fees and expense, but does not include the Fund’s maximum sales charge of 5.75% for Class A shares. Performance would have been lower if the maximum sales load had been reflected above. Class A gross expenses are 2.97% and net expenses are 2.76%.

Net fees are based on a contractual fee waiver and reimbursement agreement by the Adviser to waive its management fees and absorb the ordinary annual operating expenses of the Fund to the extent they exceed 1.99% per annum of daily net assets of Class A through at least January 31, 2021.

* To calculate the quarterly distribution, the Fund takes the income received from the Fund’s portfolio, subtracts expenses, and divides the result by the total number of shares owned by the Fund’s shareholders. Distributions are not guaranteed.

** Target yield is measured at the Fund level and is not equal to actual returns for a shareholder. As portfolio and market conditions change, future distributions will vary and target yields may not be obtained in the future.

A portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2019 will be made after the end of the year. Shareholders should note that a return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. Resource Real Estate, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, and ALPS Distributors, Inc. are not tax experts and do not offer legal or tax advice. It is recommended that shareholders consult with an accountant, tax advisor and/or lawyer. There is no assurance that the Fund will continue to declare distributions or that distributions will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment by the Fund will be effective in achieving the Fund’s investment objectives, delivering positive returns or avoiding losses.



This distribution policy is subject to change. The Fund may make distributions that are treated as a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield,” “income,” or “profit.” The Fund’s distribution amounts were calculated based on the ordinary income received from the underlying investments, including net investment income. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. A portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings.

An interval fund is a continuously-offered closed-end fund that periodically offers to repurchase its shares from shareholders. Through the interval structure, the Fund offers a liquidity feature of quarterly redemptions at NAV of no less than 5 percent of the shares outstanding made available, redeeming more frequently than other real estate and private equity investments. Regardless of how the Fund performs, there is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call (866) 773-4120 or download the file from www.ResourceAlts.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS Distributors, Inc. 1290 Broadway, Suite1100, Denver, CO 80203). Resource Real Estate, LLC (the Fund’s investment adviser), its affiliates, and ALPS Distributors, Inc. are not affiliated.

Investing involves risk. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Alternative investment funds, ETFs, interval funds, and closed-end funds are subject to management and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. Preferred securities are subject to credit risk and interest rate risk. Convertible securities are typically issued as bonds or preferred shares with the option to convert to equities. As a result, convertible securities are hybrids that have characteristics of both bonds and common stocks and are subject to risks associated with both debt securities and equity securities. Issuers of debt securities may not make scheduled interest and principal payments, resulting in losses to the Fund. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities. The use of leverage, such as borrowing money to purchase securities, will cause the Fund to incur additional expenses and magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.

There currently is no secondary market for the Fund’s shares and the Fund expects that no secondary market will develop. Shares of the Fund will not be listed on any securities exchange, which makes them inherently illiquid. An investment in the Fund’s shares is not suitable for investors who cannot tolerate risk of loss or who require liquidity, other than liquidity provided through the Fund’s repurchase policy. Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund’s quarterly repurchase offers, regardless of how the Fund performs. A portion of the Fund’s distribution has been comprised of a return of capital because certain Fund investments have included preferred and common equity investments, which may include a return of capital. Any invested capital that is returned to the shareholder will be reduced by the Fund’s fees and expenses, as well as the applicable sales load. Investments in lesser-known, small and medium capitalization companies may be more vulnerable than larger, more established organizations. The Fund will not invest in real estate directly, but because the Fund will concentrate its investments in securities of REITs, its portfolio will be significantly impacted by the performance of the real estate market. There are risks associated with REITs. Risks include declines from deteriorating economic conditions, changes in the value of the underlying property, and defaults by borrowers. The sales of securities to fund repurchases could reduce the market price of those securities, which in turn would reduce the Fund’s NAV.

About Resource

Resource, the marketing name for Resource Real Estate, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, and its affiliates, is an asset management company that specializes in real estate investments. Resource’s main objective is to be a best-in-class asset manager as measured by risk-adjusted returns to investors and the quality of the funds and businesses it manages. The company’s investments emphasize consistent value and long-term returns with an income orientation. Resource is a wholly owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a fully integrated asset management and commercial real estate services company, with $4.6 billion in real estate and debt assets under management as of June 30, 2019.



Media Contact:

Robert Klemens

Phone: 646-818-9009

Email: rklemens@prosek.com Company Contact:

Jared Trexler

Phone: 215-988-6787

E-mail: jtrexler@resourcealts.com







