Cannabis Packaging Summit to Debut Alongside WestPack 2020 Supporting the Multi-Billion-Dollar Packaging Market’s Rapid Growth

North America’s first B2B event focused exclusively on packaging for cannabis products to feature senior-level speakers, roundtable discussions, networking opportunities, and more

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Packaging Summit , an educational and networking event focused on academic research, industry best practices, and regulatory perspectives on the safe, effective packaging of cannabis-based products, will take place February 11 and 12, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, CA, adjacent to WestPack , North America’s premier packaging technology event organized by Informa Markets. To register for free as press, please visit: informa.com/CannabisPackSummitPress .



The first event of its kind to focus exclusively on cannabis packaging, the conference will address the challenges and opportunities facing edible, medical, and recreational cannabis product manufacturers, and how the suppliers of packaging solutions – containers, design services, labelers, materials, etc. – can approach this booming consumer market with greater insight and understanding.

High-level speakers will include experts from legislative, regulatory, industry associations, educational, and commercial arenas, while tabletop exhibits and networking sessions with engineers, brand managers, and other key decision-makers are on each day’s agenda.

“This year marks an exciting milestone for WestPack, as we’re featuring the first-ever Cannabis Packaging Summit running adjacent to this year’s event,” said Steve Everly, brand director of WestPack, Informa Markets. “The emergence of and innovation seen within the cannabis market has astronomical impacts across applications. In order for manufacturers in the packaging market to keep up with and evolve alongside consumer and regulatory demands, it’s vital that all key stakeholders across the supply chain work together to address today’s challenges and explore new growth opportunities – as this is uncharted territory.”

Emerging Multi-Billion-Dollar Packaging Market

The global packaging market for cannabis products is expected to reach $25 billion by 2025, according to a new report from Zion Market Research. To help meet this rapid demand, there is a need to accelerate the learning process for all supply chain stakeholders. The strategic goal of the Cannabis Packaging Summit is to bridge the “information gap” in the market by connecting those involved and investing in the production, sale, and distribution of cannabis products and marquee players in the existing food, pharmaceutical, and medical device packaging networks – who stand best prepared to provide effective, efficient packaging services for this burgeoning segment.

“As the first-ever event in this space, the Summit marks an important breakthrough in the packaging of cannabis,” adds Peter Schmitt, founder of the Cannabis Packaging Summit. “Packaging is the final mile in the production and distribution of cannabis. Bringing together government, regulatory, academic, and industry experts assures the safety, efficacy, and harmonization of this emerging packaging market today and in the future.”

These networks have decades of expertise in packaging active ingredients via new dosage and delivery systems, but often lack strong ties to the emerging cannabis industry. The Cannabis Packaging Summit will serve as a useful “starting point” for attendees, enabling exhibitors and sponsors to hear from leading voices in the industry while exploring mutually beneficial partnerships for the near future. The dynamic, professional setting will serve as matchmaker between aspiring vendors to the cannabis sector and high-profile industry purchasing influencers.

There is much to discuss and learn amid the ever-evolving, often intimidating cannabis landscape. Even as more states join Canada in fully legalizing recreational marijuana products, others restrict their use to the medical sphere. In both circumstances, cannabis-based products have an increasingly broad range of platforms – from edibles and topicals to pills and dry-herb – with varying levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or the wildly popular non-intoxicating cannabidiol (CBD). The Cannabis Packaging Summit aims to bring potential players from various cannabis sector niches up to speed on where the packaging market is and, importantly, where it is likely headed next.

To learn more, and to inquire about attending/sponsoring, please visit www.Cannabis-Pack.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Lloyd

Informa Markets

(310) 266-4792

AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com

About the Cannabis Packaging Summit:

The Cannabis Packaging Summit is a first-of-its-kind educational and networking event created to provide industry professionals with the latest academic research, industry best practices, and regulatory perspectives on the safe, effective packaging of cannabis-based products. In addition to keynote addresses, roundtable discussions, and topical presentations, the 1.5-day event will also feature a tabletop exhibit area for sponsors and several networking sessions. www.cannabis-pack.com

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Markets’ Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.