Fun Spot helps raise over $167,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Participation soars with over 1,200 entrants in popular St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

/EIN News/ -- Orlando,Florida, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fun Spot America Theme Parks was again, the Presenting and Host Sponsor for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer held annually at their Orlando, Florida park. This marks the 6th consecutive year that Fun Spot America has hosted the event.

“St. Jude Walk/Run has become a popular event where families have fun together while contributing in some way through racing, or volunteering, or cheering each other on; together, we all make up the movement and mission of St. Jude today,” said Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. “We are pleased to see over 1,200 participants racing this year and helping to raise over $167,000 for the support of kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” John Arie Jr. said.

A festive St. Jude Walk/Run village was created for participants and volunteers by Fun Spot America Orlando and enhanced by contributions from Krispy Kreme, Senor Paleta, Tutu Tales, Bahama Bucks, Pepsi, iHeart Radio, Planet Fitness, Fit 2 Run and Look Local Magazine. “We thank our volunteer planning committee, without whom, this event would not be possible,” “They give their time, talent, and passion to making a difference in the lives of St. Jude families,” John Arie Jr. said.

“Every year we have the privilege of working with passionate local sponsors who make certain this event is a success by raising funds to end childhood cancer,” said John Arie Jr. “A huge amount of appreciation goes to, Hilton Orlando, PCI Security, Medieval Times, Merrill Lynch, Gatorland, Kenny Communications, Sweet Tomatoes, WFTV, Xenia Hotels + Resorts, IRide Trolley, A & P Janitorial Services. Darden Restaurants, Florida Citrus Sports and Leisure Labs,” John Arie Jr said.

Fun Spot America Orlando and Kissimmee are open daily this Fall; open Monday through Thursdays at 2:00 pm, and Friday, Saturday and Sundays at 10:00 AM and closing nightly at midnight.

About Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America debuted on Christmas Eve 1997 as a small five-acre park with go-karts, rides and an arcade. Twenty years later, Fun Spot America has grown to include three different locations and over 100 total acres of family fun. The flagship Orlando location includes the city’s first wooden roller coaster – one of more than 20 different rides – and the Kissimmee park has more than 20 attractions, including the world’s largest sky coaster and Orlando’s only inverted wooden coaster. The Atlanta location is home to the Samson go-kart track, which is over forty feet tall and 1,800 feet long – plus a brand-new Ferris wheel, indoor bumper cars and more fun for the whole family. For more information on Fun Spot America visit Fun-Spot.com.

