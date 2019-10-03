Viafoura Launches a Rapid Moderation Console for Media Organizations

Built by Moderators, for Moderators

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viafoura’s rapid Moderation Console is now available to media companies worldwide, and acts as a productivity tool for moderators. The Console offers media organizations a new approach to organizing and accelerating the way their moderators work.



“Our goal was to streamline moderation workflows and ensure the process is cost-effective for our clients,” says Viafoura’s founder and CEO, Jesse Moeinifar. “We built this product from the ground up to centralize content moderation across multiple digital properties, leveraging the expertise of actual moderators.”

Viafoura’s revamped tool can now successfully increase moderation velocity and accuracy through a variety of features:

Queues — Moderators can work from a single queue of user-generated posts from multiple digital properties, moderate comments in bulk, ban users and review relevant user data. This includes the number of each user’s bans and blocked posts.

— Moderators can work from a single queue of user-generated posts from multiple digital properties, moderate comments in bulk, ban users and review relevant user data. This includes the number of each user’s bans and blocked posts. Custom Workspaces — Allows moderators to perform all their responsibilities from one centralized location. Workspaces can also be created and assigned to specific users based on predefined criteria such as shift times, helping to optimize resource allocation.

— Allows moderators to perform all their responsibilities from one centralized location. Workspaces can also be created and assigned to specific users based on predefined criteria such as shift times, helping to optimize resource allocation. Saved Searches — For discovery and training purposes, moderators can search through past comments in real time using advanced filters.

— For discovery and training purposes, moderators can search through past comments in real time using advanced filters. Tags — Moderators can use a predefined list of tags explaining why a post was blocked to improve reporting on the Console’s analytic dashboard.

— Moderators can use a predefined list of tags explaining why a post was blocked to improve reporting on the Console’s analytic dashboard. Easy Integration — The Moderation Console’s open API can be easily integrated with almost every third-party commenting platform.

“Our moderation tool allows moderators to be flexible,” says Leigh Adams, product manager of Viafoura’s moderation services. “It’s sophisticated, customizable and can set up the environment for moderators based on their knowledge of a community.”

Mehrad Karamlou, a product manager at Viafoura, states that “civility is fundamental to building loyal communities. We intend to help publishers keep their properties free of incivility, including hate speech and vulgarity, which can spike during major events like national elections and the Olympics.”

The Moderation Console is also included with the purchase of any Viafoura tool. For more information, book a demo or contact your client success representative. You can also register for a live webinar, which will walk you through the moderation console on November 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET.

About Viafoura

Viafoura helps over 600 media, broadcast and entertainment brands better build, manage and monetize their content, audience and data in real time, powering more than 1.5 billion interactions across 350 million active users. Through a mix of AI, user-to-user and human moderation across a variety of community engagement tools, Viafoura helps you create a trusted, digital environment that readers will feel comfortable in and, therefore, want to return to. The Viafoura community-building solution includes user registration and profile management, protected commenting, live chat, live blogging, ratings and reviews and data insights.

