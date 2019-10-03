Aon transforms the way to approach cyber-risk

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), the leading professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, is launching a campaign aligned with the Canadian Cyber Security Awareness month to foster education on emerging cyber threats facing organizations from all industry segments and sizes. The campaign aims at introducing new resources to Canadian organizations, such as its award-winning dynamic cyber risk management portal, CyQu , the Cyber Deal Desk, and cyber-focused teams of experts whose mandate is to educate on emerging topics.



“We receive reports of breaches experienced by our Canadian clients on a weekly basis,” said Catherine Bertheau, Business Development lead for Aon in Eastern Canada. “The pace is accelerating, the loss quantum is unprecedented, and sadly, we still see too many clients playing catch up, thinking cyber-risk is a distant concept sitting low on the priorities list. With an expanding dependence on digital assets, cyber-crime continues to grow and shows no signs of slowing down. Our industry, amongst other actors, needs to step up to improve our collective resilience to foreign threat actors”.

Seven-figure ransomware demands are not surprising anymore and recent breaches linked to rogue employees or unintentional errors exposing millions of personal customer files have been publicized heavily. “To better prepare against attacks, organizations should continually assess their overall cyber risk profile, remediate where recommended and proactively manage their defense. We spend meaningful time with our clients to understand their cyber security needs, and we need more than ever to advise them on combating emerging risks and preventing business disruption,” added Brian Rosenbaum, National Cyber Leader for Aon Canada.

Therefore, Aon ramped up its cyber offering, by launching a Cyber Deal Desk, tasked with identifying organization’s needs and directing them to the most relevant expert resource within Aon or a network of cyber security providers. “Whether it be a question of cyber posture assessments and audits, to risk financing strategies or drafting cyber incident response plans, we have a full dedicated team of experts we can introduce to help along the way”, says Ady Sharma, Cyber Deal Desk Operations Manager. “What we are most excited about however is the introduction of CyberQuotient (CyQu), a software-driven assessment tool that enables business leaders to rapidly evaluate the enterprise cybersecurity posture and develop a data-driven cyber risk management strategy.”

Easily accessed via an intuitive web portal, an organization can complete a concise, self-assessment survey across a suite of eight core risk categories to gain quick visibility into key assets and exposures and benchmark their cyber maturity against a suite of critical security controls. By leveraging a rich set of claims and incident response data, patent-pending analytics methodology, and proactive cyber expertise, CyQu delivers a complete view of the organization’s cyber resilience and delivers a practical and prioritized risk mitigation plan to strengthen their posture and ultimately protect the balance sheet. The report is easy to understand by non-IT executives and provides a quick hit list of vulnerabilities to address, specific to the organization’s environment and industry.

“There is a plethora of approaches to addressing cyber-risk and organizations fall on a large spectrum when it comes to governance and cyber maturity posture. Risk transfer to a customized cyber insurance policy providing valuable breach response services is only one of them. Our role is to decipher what makes sense for every client we meet with, so they can make remain competitive in today’s digitized and interconnected economy,” added Sharma.

To get more information on cyber security, please contact the deal desk here .

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

