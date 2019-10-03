CenterSquare Completes Acquisition of RCG Longview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterSquare Investment Management, a leading global real assets investment manager, announced that it has completed the acquisition of private real estate debt manager RCG Longview, originally announced on August 19th. RCG Longview, a CenterSquare Company, will operate as an entity within the CenterSquare real assets platform, alongside CenterSquare’s existing private equity real estate, listed real estate, and listed infrastructure businesses.



Todd Briddell, CEO and CIO of CenterSquare Investment Management, said, “The RCG Longview team, with a long and successful track record, exceptional team and investment process, and likeminded client-oriented culture, is a best in class manager in real estate debt with deep relationships in its area of expertise. The combination of RCG’s real estate debt investment capabilities with the CenterSquare real assets platform will provide our collective clients with a more robust investment opportunity set, and we believe clients of both firms will benefit from enhanced underwriting and investment capabilities.”

The acquisition of RCG Longview follows CenterSquare’s management buyout from the Bank of New York Mellon in January 2018, in conjunction with Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm focused on financial services companies. As an independent firm, CenterSquare has sought to expand its real assets footprint through organic growth and select inorganic acquisitions into new strategies. The firm now manages in excess of $12 billion on behalf of institutional investors across real estate and infrastructure strategies.

About CenterSquare

CenterSquare is a global investment manager focused on actively managed real estate and infrastructure strategies. Founded in 1987, CenterSquare manages approximately $9.5 billion of real estate and infrastructure securities and approximately $1.1 billion (gross) of private equity real estate investments as of June 30, 2019 (prior to the acquisition of RCG Longview). It manages investments for institutional investors and high net worth individuals throughout global markets and across public and private capital sectors.

Media Contacts:

CenterSquare Investment Management

Marcia Glass, CFA

+1 610 818 4627

mglass@centersquare.com

Lovell Minnick

Charlyn Lusk

+ 1 646 502 3549

clusk@stantonprm.com



