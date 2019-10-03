Benzinga brings the Cannabis Capital Conference to Chicago, CannabisNewsWire Re-engaged as Official NewsWire

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – One of the premier gatherings of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, is only a few weeks from showtime. Slated to take place in Chicago Oct. 22–23, 2019, the two-day event will create the ideal setting for attendees to learn from the prolific individuals and experts driving the cannabis space forward amid regulation, legalization and industry changes.



The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference events — held throughout the year in various North American cities — enable investors to come face-to-face with top cannabis companies and hear about their advancements in the rapidly changing cannabis space. The events also feature lightning-round presentations and invaluable one-on-one meetings designed for cannabis executives searching for new opportunities to grow business enterprises.

CannabisNewsWire is also happy to announce it has been re-engaged as the event’s official newswire to provide additional exposure for all participants.

“Our team is always thrilled to work with Benzinga’s event organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for CannabisNewsWire. “This well-experienced organization is known throughout the space for consistently attracting North America’s leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs.”

This year’s Chicago event kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a VIP breakfast and VIP cannabis discussion led by industry experts Alan Brochstein, Bruce Linton and Giadha Aguirre de Carcer.

Linton is executive chairman at Gage Cannabis, a premium adult-use cannabis retailer in Ayer, Massachusetts. Brochstein is founder of 420 Investors, the go-to community for investors to learn, explore and profit from marijuana companies. Aguirre de Carcer is founder and CEO of New Frontier Data, whose mission is to provide transparency in the cannabis industry via unbiased vetted data & analytics reporting.

Following the VIP event, the conference officially kicks off with opening remarks by Aguiree de Carcer and Jason Raznick, CEO and founder of Benzinga. A keynote address by Charles Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs, follows before the day’s sessions begin.

Conference sessions cover a wide range of topics, including the following:

Listing on the NASDAQ

LPs Positioning in Europe and the United States

From Wine to Weed to What’s Next

MSOs Revolutionize New U.S. Market

Brand Distribution

Cannabis Policy Development

In addition to the sessions above, day one includes two panel discussions:



Cannabis Consolidation: Separation from the Pack

The Science behind Cannabis Extraction

The conference’s second day is focused on investor presentations by some of the best-known names in the industry, including Akerna, Aurora, Bhang, Body and Mind, 4Front, Grassroots, Harvest One, iAnthus, Indiva, Jushi, Lift&Co, MariMed, Medicine Man, New Frontier Data, NextLeaf, SLANG, Trulieve, Urban-Gro, Valens GroWorks, VerdeMed, Vinzan, and Zynerba.

In addition to the immense information shared and investment opportunities explored, one of the greatest benefits of attending Benzinga events is the networking opportunities. These invaluable moments occur spontaneously throughout the two-day event as well as during planned networking activities such as a speed networking breakfast and sponsored networking lunches.

No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital can make that happen.

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, visit the event’s official website at the following link: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/chicago/

