There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,732 in the last 365 days.

Autolus Announces Data Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Poster presentation will highlight preclinical data regarding feasibility, safety, and efficacy of AUTO6NG, a next generation programmed T cell product candidate for pediatric neuroblastoma

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that pre-clinical data on AUTO6NG, the company’s next generation GD2-targeting CAR T cell therapy, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting.  The meeting will be held from November 6 to November 10, 2019, at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Poster Presentation

Abstract #: P146
Abstract Title: “AUTO6NG: Next generation GD2-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with improved persistence and insensitivity to TGFb and checkpoint inhibition for relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma”, Achkova, D., et al.
Session Date: Saturday, November 9
Session Time: 7:00 am – 8:30 pm Eastern Time

About AUTO6NG

AUTO6NG is a next generation programmed T cell product candidate in pre-clinical development.  AUTO6NG builds on preliminary proof of concept data from AUTO6, a CAR in clinical development for the treatment of neuroblastoma, which has the ability to target GD2-expressing cancers with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR).  AUTO6NG uses the clinically-derisked CAR of AUTO6 and incorporates additional programming modules designed to enhance the efficacy, safety and persistence of the CAR T therapy.  With the enhanced properties of AUTO6NG, it may be suitable for the treatment of GD2-expressing solid tumors, including neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, melanoma, small cell lung cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma.

AUTO6 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for pediatric neuroblastoma conducted by Cancer Research UK in collaboration with University College London.  Autolus has worldwide commercial rights to the GD2-targeting programmed T cell product candidate.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.

Investor and media contact:
Silvia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Autolus
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com

UK:
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.