Autolus Announces Data Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Poster presentation will highlight preclinical data regarding feasibility, safety, and efficacy of AUTO6NG, a next generation programmed T cell product candidate for pediatric neuroblastoma

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that pre-clinical data on AUTO6NG, the company’s next generation GD2-targeting CAR T cell therapy, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held from November 6 to November 10, 2019, at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Poster Presentation

Abstract #: P146

Abstract Title: “AUTO6NG: Next generation GD2-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with improved persistence and insensitivity to TGFb and checkpoint inhibition for relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma”, Achkova, D., et al.

Session Date: Saturday, November 9

Session Time: 7:00 am – 8:30 pm Eastern Time

About AUTO6NG

AUTO6NG is a next generation programmed T cell product candidate in pre-clinical development. AUTO6NG builds on preliminary proof of concept data from AUTO6, a CAR in clinical development for the treatment of neuroblastoma, which has the ability to target GD2-expressing cancers with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). AUTO6NG uses the clinically-derisked CAR of AUTO6 and incorporates additional programming modules designed to enhance the efficacy, safety and persistence of the CAR T therapy. With the enhanced properties of AUTO6NG, it may be suitable for the treatment of GD2-expressing solid tumors, including neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, melanoma, small cell lung cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma.

AUTO6 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for pediatric neuroblastoma conducted by Cancer Research UK in collaboration with University College London. Autolus has worldwide commercial rights to the GD2-targeting programmed T cell product candidate.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com .

