Virtusa Named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide.1

This Magic Quadrant helps communications service providers identify and evaluate suppliers to meet their IT services needs for both digital business transformation and traditional telecom IT.



Gartner determines each vendor’s position by evaluating them against ability to execute and completeness of vision. The criteria for ability to execute included product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations. The criteria for completeness of vision included market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy.



“Businesses today require transformational change at a scale and speed that defies traditional ways of working,” said Kris Canekeratne, chairman and CEO, Virtusa. “Virtusa’s intense industry focus combined with our deep digital engineering expertise helps communications service providers change, disrupt and unlock new value. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates this strategy.”

Virtusa’s approach is differentiated through agile engineering teams empowered to move businesses forward by leveraging Virtusa’s suite of accelerators, tools, gamified continuous integration and continuous delivery and microservices.

“Communications service providers are facing increasing pressure to deliver new revenue services in an extremely competitive environment,” said Frank Palermo, EVP and head of telecommunications, media and technology, Virtusa. “Using cloud, AI and automation, Virtusa’s digital innovation hub, xLabs, is helping communications service providers enhance the customer experience, improve quality of service and improve operational efficiency.”

Virtusa helps communications service providers under significant pressures to increase revenues with robust infrastructures that efficiently accommodate emerging service trends, including Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT) and Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol (VOIP).

Virtusa’s xLab has over 200 APIs that communications service providers can leverage to enhance customer experience (omni-channel transformation), improve quality of service (cognitive-based service assurance) and improve efficiency (AI-driven automation). With over 25 global communications service providers as customers, Virtusa has the proven ability to innovate to drive efficiencies and develop new opportunities.

For additional information on Virtusa Communications offerings, please visit:

virtusa.com/practice/communications/

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide report, please visit: virtusa.com/lnd/gartnermqcsp2019/

1 – Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide, 15 August 2019. Analyst(s): Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

