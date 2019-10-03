TriumphPay Announces Strategic Partnership With Freight Industry Leader U.S. Xpress

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay, a leading provider of carrier and vendor payment solutions, announced today a new strategic partnership with U.S. Xpress, the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue.



Through the partnership, TriumphPay will provide U.S. Xpress with real-time visibility through its proprietary payment portal and streamlined carrier payment services. TriumphPay allows carriers to manage multiple broker relationships, upload paperwork, set payment method and pay terms, and see payment status. Through its proprietary payment portal, carriers enter their bank account information one time for all brokers on the platform and have complete control over their QuickPay options.

“TriumphPay seeks to revolutionize payments in brokered freight by creating efficiencies for brokers and a better payment experience for carriers,” said Jordan Graft, executive vice president of TriumphPay. “We are excited about the U.S. Xpress partnership and believe it will be a major catalyst in digitizing and streamlining payments in the transportation industry.”

“At U.S. Xpress we are always looking to improve automation and carrier experience through partnerships with new technologies and platforms,” said Matt Herndon, chief operating officer at U.S. Xpress. “Working with TriumphPay, we will be able to modernize efficiencies within our back office for carrier payment processing.”

TriumphPay is a leading provider of carrier and vendor payment solutions to the supply chain industry. Its integrated supply chain finance solution allows brokers and shippers to reduce the amount of capital invested in their QuickPay program. Since its inception, TriumphPay has paid more than 70,000 carriers on behalf of its freight brokers and shippers. TriumphPay simplifies the management of carrier payments for brokers and shippers including managing verification and collection calls from factoring companies.

TriumphPay is offered through an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC). TBK Bank, SSB is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK), a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance activities.

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. They offer customers a broad portfolio of services using their own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through their non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Their modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of their customers and their drivers.

