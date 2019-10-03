Dewey Scientific Raises $1.25MM in Seed Funding to Accelerate Industry-Leading Genomics, Breeding, and Diagnostic Services for Cannabis Cultivators

Washington State’s only PhD plant biologist-founded cannabis biotech brings proprietary technologies, scientific expertise to market from its state-of-the-art facilities

/EIN News/ -- PULLMAN, Washington, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewey Scientific, an agritech innovator pioneering the research and development of quality and consistent cannabis genetics, today announced the closing of a $1.25MM Seed investment round. The round is led by private investors in Washington State.

The privately-funded company leverages genomics, data science, and classical breeding methods to improve the quality and genetic diversity of cannabis crops in the Pacific Northwest. Dewey Scientific acquired a 12,000 ft2 facility which includes biological labs and greenhouses in Pullman, Washington in November of 2018.

“At Dewey Scientific, it’s our fundamental desire to improve the cannabis industry in ethical, sustainable and scientifically sound ways,” said CEO and Co-Founder Jordan Zager, PhD. “Dewey Scientific’s team is applying sophisticated scientific principles to develop genetically stable hybrid seed for hardier, more consistent and higher-yielding cannabis crops. We look forward to working directly with cultivators and partners across the state and the greater Northwest to generate meaningful biological data that will ultimately deliver healthier and more rewarding crops.”

Founded in 2018 by three plant scientists from Washington State University, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Lange is one of the world’s foremost experts on terpene biochemistry and natural product biosynthesis. The founders’ work has been published in several peer-reviewed scientific journals, including most recently in the American Society of Plant Biologists’ prestigious Plant Physiology for their research on the gene networks controlling production of cannabinoids and terpenoids.

“While more established crops have benefitted from genomics and advanced breeding methods, the prohibition of cannabis has created a gap in available technology,” said Co-Founder Paul Mihalyov, PhD. “At Dewey Scientific, we are providing industrial cannabis farmers with the same scientific resources that are available to Washington’s other top agricultural commodities like wheat, hops, and apples.”

Dewey Scientific is developing its IP portfolio by advancing methods in tissue culture micropropagation while leveraging genetic markers and meaningful biological data to guide cannabis breeding decisions.

Scientific services include:

Tailored breeding for regional adaptation

Terpene diagnostics

Genomic analysis

Dewey Scientific also provides a thorough range of analytical services to help new and experienced cannabis cultivators increase their output while improving their crops’ tolerance for pests and resiliency to environmental stress.

Cannabis cultivators interested in scientific services can inquire now through the company’s website.

Follow Dewey Scientific on Twitter for the latest news and information.

ABOUT DEWEY SCIENTIFIC: Dewey Scientific, founded in 2018 by PhD molecular plant scientists, employs nearly a dozen scientists and staff at its Pullman, WA agricultural research facility. In addition to providing scientific services to cannabis cultivators, Dewey Scientific works with producers to develop novel varieties with revolutionary leaps in standardization, quality, and resiliency for cannabis.

