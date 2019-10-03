Payoneer Launches New Service for US Businesses of Any Size to Send International Payments

New service expands payment capabilities to serve both SMBs and Enterprises; New collaboration with Brex

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payoneer , the digital payment platform empowering businesses around the world to grow globally, announced today an increased investment in the US business community with a suite of new services and partnerships. Building on the success of its existing offering that powers mass payouts for enterprises like Amazon, Airbnb, Google and Facebook, Payoneer now extends its capabilities to SMBs. Through the new service, SMBs can send payments to vendors, suppliers, and contractors anywhere in the world quickly, securely and at low cost. In addition, the cross-border pioneer has unveiled a collaboration with Brex, adding to their expansive ecosystem of partners who support SMB growth. With these new services and partnership, Payoneer expands the array of tools available to US businesses looking to compete on a global scale.



Today’s digital businesses in the US increasingly utilize suppliers abroad, tapping into overseas freelancers and contractors for a wide range of services including software development, digital marketing and customer service. With Payoneer, these international transactions can be made globally as easily as they are locally, via credit card, local bank transfer, and echeck. Thanks to its ease of use and low cost, Payoneer has become the preferred payment method for over 4 million freelancers and SMBs around the world. With the newly launched suite of payment services, businesses in the US can send payments to any of their suppliers, set up recurring payments to pay regular retainers, send batch payments when required to pay multiple recipients at once, and track the transactions. Now, businesses of any size, in any area have access to enterprise-grade treasury capabilities.

Xiaohui “X” Wang, the Founder of eCommerce email marketing company Essence of Email, noted that the new payment capabilities have been a game-changer for his remote firm. “As a US-based remote company, it can be very challenging to pay our contractors and employees in Europe. Transferring payments to banks around the world was slow, complex, and costly. Other digital payment providers used by our staff had little transparency in terms of transactions and fees, and required me to maintain several systems. Now that we are working with Payoneer, the entire process is replaced with one click. We’ve reduced our work load and fees with an automated procedure that takes just a few minutes per month for our employees. Most importantly, our employees are very happy with the new payment service.”

In addition to these new capabilities, Payoneer has rolled out a number of strategic partnerships to simplify financial management for US businesses. Most recently, the firm announced a partnership with Brex , the innovative corporate card company helps start-ups better manage their expenses. Together, Payoneer and Brex combine to provide businesses with a way to pay their international contractors quickly and with additional rewards.



“These new capabilities and partnerships fuel our mission to empower businesses to grow,” stated Iain McNicoll, VP, Regional Head of Americas, Payoneer. “More than ever, we’re focused on the US business community, and are making investments in helping them address the challenges of a digital, global world. By giving them access to the tools they need to expand and streamline operations, we continue to be the partner for growth for US businesses.”

About Payoneer:

Payoneer’s mission is to empower businesses to go beyond – beyond borders, limits and expectations. In today’s digital world, Payoneer enables any business of any size from anywhere to access new economic opportunities by making it possible to transact as easily globally as they do locally.

Payoneer’s digital platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions and risk management. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google and Upwork, Payoneer makes global commerce easy and secure. Founded in 2005, Payoneer is profitable and has a team based all around the world.

Payoneer - one world, one platform, endless opportunity.

www.payoneer.com

Media Contact:

Austin Rotter

646-862-6866

arotter@5wpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.