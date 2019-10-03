Bassett Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- BASSETT, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today its results of operations for its fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Highlights

(Dollars in millions) Sales Operating Income (Loss) 3rd Qtr Dollar % 3rd Qtr % of 3rd Qtr % of 2019 2018 Change Change 2019 Sales 2018 Sales Consolidated (1) $ 109.4 $ 113.0 $ (3.5 ) -3.1 % $ 3.4 3.1 % $ 4.3 3.8 % Wholesale $ 62.7 $ 63.8 $ (1.1 ) -1.5 % $ 3.0 4.9 % $ 3.3 5.2 % Total Retail $ 66.5 $ 65.4 $ 1.1 1.7 % $ (0.4 ) -0.6 % $ 0.9 1.3 % 61 Comparable Stores $ 60.0 $ 64.2 $ (4.2 ) -6.5 % $ 0.4 0.6 % $ 1.8 2.8 % Logistical Services (2) $ 18.9 $ 20.1 $ (1.2 ) -6.1 % $ 0.6 3.2 % $ 0.1 0.7 % (1) Our consolidated results include certain intercompany eliminations. See the “Segment Information” table below for an illustration of the effects of these intercompany eliminations on our consolidated sales and operating income. (2) Current and prior period sales have been retrospectively restated to reflect the transfer of intercompany home delivery services from logistical services to retail. The effect of the transfer on operating income was not material.



Net income for the quarter was $2.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share as compared to $2.9 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the prior year quarter.



“We turned in a much stronger sequential performance compared to this year’s second quarter,” observed Rob Spilman, Chairman and CEO. “We are focused on a number of sales, marketing, and cost reduction measures and some of them began to bear fruit in our 3rd quarter ended August 31, 2019. Still, we are operating in a challenging retail environment that demands a high degree of innovation and operational execution. Although we generated an overall sales increase in our corporate retail division, we posted another quarterly decline in comparable retail store sales. Improving this trend remains our primary focus.”

“Efforts to stimulate more web traffic and increase brand engagement produced encouraging results in the quarter,” continued Spilman. “We now view the combination of web and store traffic holistically and believe that they go hand-in-hand. Although our store traffic declined again during the quarter, it did so at a slower pace. Web traffic improved by 16% over the prior year quarter. We are experimenting with new digital outreach strategies on an individual store market basis and plan to invest more in these efforts going forward. We opened one new store at the end of the period, thus completing our three-year store expansion initiative. Although we will open another licensed location and move an existing corporate store during the fourth quarter, our attention has moved decidedly inward as we devote our energy to driving more sales through our existing fleet. We believe that this thinking is particularly appropriate given the incessant speculation about an economic downturn that remains in the news. In any event, preservation of our balance sheet is important. During the quarter, we generated $6.9 million of operating cash flow, purchased $4.5 million of our stock, and paid $1.3 million in dividends.”

Wholesale Segment

Net sales for the wholesale segment were $62.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $63.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.1 million or 1.8%. This decrease was primarily driven by a 62% decrease in juvenile furniture shipments as the Company continues to exit this furniture line and a 4.4% decrease to the other open market dealers (outside the Bassett Home Furnishings network). In addition, the wholesale segment ceased selling accessories to the BHF network beginning at the start of the third quarter of 2019. Both the corporate- and licensee-owned stores now purchase accessories directly from third-party accessory providers. Wholesale sales of accessory items during the third quarter of 2018 were $0.9 million. These decreases were partially offset by a 2.2% increase in shipments to the Bassett Home Furnishings network and a $0.7 million increase in Lane Venture shipments. Gross margin for the wholesale segment was 34.5% for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 33.3% for the prior year quarter due to improved margins in both the wood and upholstery operations from certain raw material cost decreases, improved manufacturing efficiencies and realized container freight savings on imported wood product. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 29.6% as compared to 28.1% for the third quarter of 2018. This increase in SG&A as a percentage of sales was primarily driven by higher over-the-road freight costs along with higher marketing and other brand development costs, partially offset by lower incentive compensation costs. Operating income was $3.0 million or 4.9% of sales for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $3.3 million or 5.2% of sales in the prior year.

“Although the imposition of tariffs has disrupted a portion of our wholesale business, we are well positioned for the most part as domestically produced products comprised almost 80% of our shipments for the quarter,” added Spilman. “Our Bassett Custom Upholstery division, excluding Lane Venture, grew by 3% due in large part to retail sell through of our new $999 price point frames. Lane Venture outdoor furniture shipments grew by 21% despite the tariff exposure that we have on woven wicker and aluminum frames. We are pursuing alternative sourcing but finding vendors of commensurate quality outside of China is not easy. Finally, sales of our imported Bassett Leather products were off by 5.6% as we are fighting through the tariff situation alongside our long time Chinese supplier of this product line. Responding to input from our store designers, we look forward to the introduction of a new domestically produced custom motion program at the upcoming October Fall Furniture Market.”

“On the wood products front, sales of our domestically manufactured Bassett Custom wood division grew by 4.3%,” continued Spilman. “The new Bench Made Midtown line began to ship in the quarter and already produced retail sales beginning with our Labor Day sales event. We plan to continue to expand the Bench Made assortment based on the track record for sales growth that the line has recorded since its inception in October 2014. Sales of our imported Bassett casegoods assortment declined by 17.6% due to the continuing wind down of our juvenile products line and weaker sales of our bedroom and formal dining groups. Although imported wood casegoods remain an important facet of our overall assortment, we have struggled to post consistent sales increases in this area over the past couple of years. We are working with our vendors to produce stronger price points as we move ahead.”

Retail Segment

Net sales for the 71 Company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores were $66.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $65.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.1 million or 1.7%. This increase was due to an increase of $5.3 million in non-comparable store sales as the Company has opened 9 stores over the last 18 months, partially offset by a $4.2 million or 6.5% decrease in sales for the 61 comparable stores.

While the Company does not recognize sales until goods are delivered to the consumer, management tracks written sales (the retail dollar value of sales orders taken, rather than delivered) as a key store performance indicator. Written sales for comparable stores decreased by 8.7% for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The consolidated retail operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million as compared to operating income of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.3 million. This also compares to an operating loss of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, a sequential improvement of $2.6 million. The 61 comparable stores generated operating income of $0.4 million for the quarter, or 0.6% of sales, as compared to $1.8 million, or 2.8% of sales, for the prior year quarter. Gross margins for comparable stores were 52.2% for both the third quarter of 2019 and 2018. SG&A expenses for comparable stores decreased $0.8 million to $31.0 million or 51.6% of sales as compared to $31.8 million or 49.5% of sales for the third quarter of 2018. The increase as a percentage of sales was primarily due to a de-leveraging of fixed costs from lower sales volumes and higher financing costs as more of the Company’s retail customers chose to finance their purchases through the Company’s third-party credit provider. These increases were partially offset by various fixed cost decreases that resulted from changes in the Company’s cost structure.

Non-comparable stores generated sales of $6.5 million with an operating loss of $0.8 million as compared to sales of $1.3 million and an operating loss of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. As part of the $0.8 million loss for the third quarter of 2019, the Company incurred $0.3 million in new store pre-opening costs, a decrease of $0.2 million from the prior year. In addition, the Company incurred $0.1 million of post opening startup losses for both the third quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Early in September 2019, the Company closed its Gulfport, MS store due to continued operating losses and its desire to exit the geographic market. The Company plans to market the real estate for sale and expects to receive proceeds in excess of its book value.

“We are seeking to improve this year’s comparable store sales trend on multiple fronts,” said Spilman. “Although we saw the customary spike in sales around the Labor Day weekend, our year-over-year results have not improved thus far in the fourth quarter. Positively, despite employing a more aggressive promotional strategy, corporate retail gross margins for the quarter held firm at 52.2%. Our new Everyday Value assortment is building as we added a third upholstery group and our two opening price point bedrooms to the collection. The everyday low-price products, combined with a 14 day in the home service promise, are intended to add an element of immediacy to supplement our in-home design capability, which has generated over 40% of our sales dollars so far this year. Ultimately, the Everyday Value products will comprise 15% to 20% of the SKUs in the line. We are pleased with the sales results of this effort since the initial introduction this spring. In store, we are evaluating the more successful elements of our Generation 3 store prototype, particularly the fixturing and the touch screen technology that we employ. We plan to add these features to several of our current stores to enhance the in-store experience in the coming months. We have also realigned our retail field organization to manage the stores with a more nimble and cost-effective staffing model. We will begin to see the results of these moves toward the end of the fourth quarter and into the 2020 fiscal year.”

Logistical Services Segment

Revenues for Zenith were $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $20.1 million for 2018, a decrease of $1.2 million or 6.1%. This decrease was primarily due to the previously announced discontinuation of home delivery services to third-party customers along with lower over the road trucking revenue, partially offset by revenue increases in the third-party warehousing operations. Zenith’s operating expenses were $18.3 million or 96.8% of sales as compared to $20.0 million or 99.3% of sales for the prior year period.



BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - unaudited (In thousands, except for per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 Percent of Percent of Percent of Percent of Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Sales revenue: Furniture and accessories $ 98,369 $ 99,807 $ 301,550 $ 298,605 Logistics 11,050 13,149 36,900 41,603 Total sales revenue 109,419 100.0 % 112,956 100.0 % 338,450 100.0 % 340,208 100.0 % Cost of furniture and accessories sold 42,246 38.6 % 44,821 39.7 % 133,953 39.6 % 133,750 39.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding new store pre-opening costs 63,519 58.1 % 63,279 56.0 % 197,495 58.4 % 192,986 56.7 % New store pre-opening costs 254 0.2 % 532 0.5 % 1,117 0.3 % 1,435 0.4 % Early retirement program - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 835 0.2 % - 0.0 % Income from operations 3,400 3.1 % 4,324 3.8 % 5,050 1.5 % 12,037 3.5 % Other loss, net (298 ) -0.3 % (492 ) -0.4 % (566 ) -0.2 % (1,352 ) -0.4 % Income before income taxes 3,102 2.8 % 3,832 3.4 % 4,484 1.3 % 10,685 3.1 % Income tax provision 945 0.9 % 887 0.8 % 1,274 0.4 % 4,364 1.3 % Net income $ 2,157 2.0 % $ 2,945 2.6 % $ 3,210 0.9 % $ 6,321 1.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.59







BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) Assets August 31, 2019 November 24, 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,638 $ 33,468 Short-term investments 17,643 22,643 Accounts receivable, net 20,640 19,055 Inventories, net 65,465 64,192 Other current assets 13,417 9,189 Total current assets 131,803 148,547 Property and equipment, net 104,908 104,863 Other long-term assets Deferred income taxes, net 3,251 3,266 Goodwill and other intangible assets 28,196 28,480 Other 7,258 6,485 Total long-term assets 38,705 38,231 Total assets $ 275,416 $ 291,641 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,363 $ 27,407 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,046 12,994 Customer deposits 22,484 27,157 Other accrued liabilities 11,821 14,261 Total current liabilities 65,714 81,819 Long-term liabilities Post employment benefit obligations 12,716 13,173 Other long-term liabilities 13,040 6,340 Total long-term liabilities 25,756 19,513 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 50,578 52,638 Retained earnings 135,533 140,009 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,165 ) (2,338 ) Total stockholders' equity 183,946 190,309 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 275,416 $ 291,641







BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited (In thousands) Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 3,210 $ 6,321 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,092 9,920 Gain on sale of property and equipment (98 ) (130 ) Deferred income taxes 22 2,620 Other, net 161 1,084 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,760 ) 1,183 Inventories (2,105 ) (5,349 ) Other current and long-term assets (1,986 ) (496 ) Customer deposits (4,673 ) (5,939 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (4,922 ) 2,416 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,059 ) 11,630 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,651 ) (12,632 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 119 2,488 Proceeds from maturities of investments 5,000 482 Cash paid for business acquisition - (15,556 ) Other (506 ) (672 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,038 ) (25,890 ) Financing activities: Cash dividends (3,867 ) (7,492 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 25 27 Other issuance of common stock 246 264 Repurchases of common stock (6,845 ) (2,848 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards - (674 ) Repayments of notes payable (292 ) (3,233 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,733 ) (13,956 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (18,830 ) (28,216 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 33,468 53,949 . . Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 14,638 $ 25,733







BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information - unaudited (In thousands) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 Net Sales Wholesale $ 62,690 $ 63,847 $ 198,602 $ 190,735 Retail - Company-owned stores 66,539 65,430 198,736 198,773 Logistical services (1) 18,899 20,119 60,743 62,770 Inter-company eliminations: Furniture and accessories (30,860) (29,470) (95,789) (90,903) Logistical services (1) (7,849) (6,970) (23,842) (21,167) Consolidated $ 109,419 $ 112,956 $ 338,450 $ 340,208 Operating Income Wholesale $ 3,044 $ 3,298 $ 10,399 $ 9,401 Retail (431) 858 (6,430) 971 Logistical services 610 139 1,574 758 Inter-company elimination 177 29 342 907 Early retirement program - - (835) - Consolidated $ 3,400 $ 4,324 $ 5,050 $ 12,037 (1) Prior period sales have been retrospectively restated to reflect the transfer of intercompany home delivery services from logistical services to retail. The effect of the transfer on operating income was not material.







BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Rollforward of BHF Store Count November 24, August 31, 2018 Opened* Closed* Transfers 2019 Company-owned stores 65 6 - - 71 Licensee-owned stores 32 1 - - 33 Total 97 7 - 0 - 0 104 * Does not include openings and closures due to relocation of existing stores within a market.







BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Retail Information--unaudited (In thousands) 61 Comparable Stores 56 Comparable Stores Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 Percent of Percent of Percent of Percent of Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Net sales $ 60,018 100.0 % $ 64,179 100.0 % $ 174,538 100.0 % $ 188,067 100.0 % Cost of sales 28,686 47.8 % 30,650 47.8 % 85,572 49.0 % 90,917 48.3 % Gross profit 31,332 52.2 % 33,529 52.2 % 88,966 51.0 % 97,150 51.7 % Selling, general and administrative expense* 30,975 51.6 % 31,750 49.5 % 90,557 51.9 % 91,937 48.9 % Income (loss) from operations $ 357 0.6 % $ 1,779 2.8 % $ (1,591 ) -0.9 % $ 5,213 2.8 % All Other Stores All Other Stores Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 August 31, 2019 August 25, 2018 Percent of Percent of Percent of Percent of Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Net sales $ 6,521 100.0 % $ 1,251 100.0 % $ 24,198 100.0 % $ 10,706 100.0 % Cost of sales 3,163 48.5 % 700 56.0 % 12,006 49.6 % 5,356 50.0 % Gross profit 3,358 51.5 % 551 44.0 % 12,192 50.4 % 5,350 50.0 % Selling, general and administrative expense 3,892 59.7 % 940 75.1 % 15,914 65.8 % 8,157 76.2 % Pre-opening store costs** 254 3.9 % 532 42.5 % 1,117 4.6 % 1,435 13.4 % Income (loss) from operations $ (788 ) -12.1 % $ (921 ) -73.6 % $ (4,839 ) -20.0 % $ (4,242 ) -39.6 % *Comparable store SG&A includes retail corporate overhead and administrative costs. **Pre-opening store costs include the accrual for straight-line rent recorded during the period between date of possession and store opening date, employee payroll and training costs prior to store opening and other various expenses incurred prior to store opening.



