Sparx Cannabis Continues California Expansion by Entering Dispensaries in Southern California

/EIN News/ -- Salinas, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sparx Cannabis, a vertically-integrated, family-owned and California-grown cannabis lifestyle company, announced today the Company’s high-quality flower products are now available in Los Angeles dispensaries and retail stores, expanding the Company’s reach from Central California to multiple areas of Los Angeles County.



Sparx Cannabis’ flagship product lines, Exhale and Excite, are available in six-pack pre-rolls, single pre-rolls, mini pre-rolls, jars, and Lites. Exhale and Excite focus on the feelings consumers desire through consumption. The product lines provide an unparalleled cannabis experience that appeals to the everyday person. The Excite product line uses terpenes that are designed to complement the everyday active life while the Exhale product line supports relaxation and an enhanced leisure experience. Tapping into the consumer’s desired feelings through cannabis is a unique approach that Sparx utilizes to relay the potential effects of the product.

As the most populous city in California, Los Angeles is a booming cannabis market, and entering the Southern California area expands the Company’s potential reach further than before. Additionally, California has the largest legal marijuana market in the world and is on track to reach $3.1 billion in sales in 2019, up from approximately $2.5 billion in 2018.

“We knew it was time to make our first foray into the Southern California cannabis market after sales in Monterey County demonstrated an increasing demand and the word spread about our high-quality products,” said Sparx Cannabis President Dr. Jared Helfant. “The initial stores in Los Angeles mark our entry into this incredible and robust regional market as we continue to discuss possibilities with additional dispensaries up and down the coast of the Golden State.”

For more information and to find Sparx Cannabis products in dispensaries and retail shops, visit sparxcannabis.com/locations.

About Sparx Cannabis

Sparx Cannabis is a vertically-integrated, family-owned and operated cannabis cultivation and distribution company. With multiple cannabis business licenses and over 100,000 square feet of operational space on the Central California Coast, Sparx Cannabis is the premium flower producer for the everyday cannabis consumer. Sparx Cannabis is dedicated to being a leader in the industry by implementing multiple high-tech and eco-friendly practices throughout its technologically-advanced greenhouses and facilities.

Mission Statement

Sparx Cannabis is a California-grown, vertically-integrated and family-owned lifestyle brand that fits into the everyday life of cannabis consumers across all demographics and backgrounds. We want to remove the stigma and stereotypes that are associated with cannabis by showing how cannabis fits into the motto “Everyone, Everyday.” Sparx Cannabis strives to provide the highest quality, premium product through state-of-the-art technology and innovations that continue to move the industry forward.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6602

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



