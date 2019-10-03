eXp Realty Launches New Home-buying and Selling Instant Offer Platform

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today launched Express Offers, its new home-buying and selling platform for U.S. eXp Realty agents and their clients.



Express Offers allows eXp Realty agents to submit homes on behalf of their clients to a number of institutional buyers who are interested in purchasing homes in a particular local market. This gives sellers another option to sell their home quickly without the hassle of showings, staging and uncertainty. For home sellers, properties may qualify to be submitted to more than one buyer, yielding multiple cash offers.

Express Offers ensures a real estate agent is part of the transaction. eXp Realty agents are required to take a training program to become certified on the Express Offers platform. When a home seller expresses interest in selling their home with Express Offers, they will be matched with a certified eXp Realty agent and receive a thorough disclosure that walks them through every detail of the process.

“Express Offers was designed with the agent in mind and will disrupt an industry still in its infancy. We believe it is the most agent-centric instant offer platform because agents remain at the heart of every transaction as well as have additional opportunities to engage with home sellers,” said Ted Laatz, Vice President, Affiliated Services, eXp World Holdings. “eXp agents also can introduce new institutional buyers to the Express Offers platform and earn a percentage of the transaction fee each time that buyer successfully closes a deal.”

Express Offers currently is available in California with plans to open in 10 more states by year end.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 23,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



