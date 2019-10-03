Slalom promotes Jantzen Bridges to General Manager of Salesforce

Bridges leads Slalom’s Salesforce business, focused on bringing the most impactful customer experiences to life with clients.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom , the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, has promoted Jantzen Bridges to General Manager of its Salesforce business. Bridges has been an integral leader at Slalom for 10 years.

“Jantzen has led our Salesforce partnership with a focus on customer obsession while fostering an environment where Salesforce experts come to thrive and love their work and life,” said Slalom Chief Strategy Officer Tom Chew. “She has built the foundation for a global community which will continue to create measurable impact as Slalom expands its reach in new markets and countries.”



Slalom is Salesforce’s third-largest partner in North America and was its third-largest partner globally as of the close of 2018. In 2017 and 2018, Slalom won Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards. With Salesforce’s recent acquisition of another long-time Slalom partner, Tableau, Slalom is uniquely positioned as the leading partner to help companies better understand and serve their customers.



“Many of our clients are on a journey to become customer-centric,” said Bridges, “and this requires a true transformation in terms of organizational structures, processes, and technology. By combining our Salesforce expertise with our other capabilities including cloud transformation, strategy, and organizational effectiveness, we’re helping our clients turn into customer-oriented organizations.”



While helping clients realize their visions, Slalom is focused on providing fulfilling Salesforce careers for its employees. “Slalom is recognized as a place where Salesforce trailblazers come to thrive,” said Bridges. “Our people will continue to be our differentiator in this next phase of growth. We’re doubling down on how we attract diverse and non-traditional talent, as well as how we support our Slalom trailblazers with career paths, opportunities for certification, technical and soft skills development, and leadership mentoring to ensure we continue to help our people love their work and life.”



Bridges was previously the managing director of Slalom Denver and led the establishment of its Salesforce practice. She won the 2017 Consulting Magazine Female Leader in Consulting Award. Prior to joining Slalom, she was at Deloitte Consulting and Accenture.



Learn more about Slalom’s partnership with Salesforce .

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 30 markets across the US, UK, and Canada, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 7,000 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

Contact: press@slalom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.