Announcing Symphony 2.0

Symphony 2.0 introduces:

Workspaces - 2.0 introduces a customizable user interface to create optimized views and layouts based on projects, teams, activities, allowing users to create personalized views and maximize screen real estate.

- 2.0 introduces a customizable user interface to create optimized views and layouts based on projects, teams, activities, allowing users to create personalized views and maximize screen real estate. Smart Notifications - An all-new notifications framework lets users easily differentiate between noise and their priorities.

- An all-new notifications framework lets users easily differentiate between noise and their priorities. Fast and Simple Collaboration - Every user interaction on 2.0 has been optimized for simplicity and performance. “Progressive disclosure” has been introduced for complex interactions.

“Symphony 2.0 enables our customers to re-wire how they run their business,” said David Gurlé, founder and CEO of Symphony. “Hosting the industry’s leading secure and compliant collaboration community, Symphony’s trusted directory connects the largest community of counterparties across global markets. From the front office to back office, from inside the firm to counterparty collaboration, work can now be faster and more engaging.”

Introducing Symphony Elements

Symphony has always been about open platforms and extensibility. The platform today hosts over 1,300 apps, integrations, and bots built by its partners and customers to automate workflows like incident management, pricing discovery, customer onboarding and knowledge management.

To further support our developer partners, Symphony is introducing a comprehensive set of User Interface extension capabilities and pre-built “Elements” for bots and application integrations. Developers can now use standard off-the-shelf components to automate workflows with consistency and speed.

“With pressure on margins, complex regulatory requirements and tedious manual processes, leading financial firms are automating workflows wherever possible. They want to leave phone calls, email, and faxes behind in favor of more efficient and effective collaborative processes,” adds Gurlé. “We are seeing customers use our platform to re-invent and automate workflows. The introduction of Elements will make this simpler, faster and more efficient.”

Symphony Community Pod

Symphony now offers a streamlined way for financial services institutions to bring their trading partners onto the Symphony platform. The Symphony Community Pod enables secure counterparty collaboration where banks can onboard their customers.

Further information and demonstrations regarding today’s news will be shared live at Symphony’s annual Innovate Conference, held in New York City on October 3, 2019. This conference highlights the innovations of the Symphony community, including in-production demonstrations of customer and partner innovations on the Symphony platform.

